Man arrested for killing Arcadia store owner during robbery

ARCADIA, Fla. – A man was arrested for robbing and murdering a convenience store owner in Arcadia Thursday.

The Arcadia City Marshal said Reginald Reynard Roberts is accused of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and robbery with a firearm.

Saleh Ahmed was shot and killed at the Fiesta Food Mart on Magnolia Street around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Saleh Ahmed

Ahmed was working at the time when the suspect came into the store, according to neighbors.