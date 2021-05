We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The rest of the 2021 schedule is mostly penciled in with phone releases from Google, Samsung, and Sony either heavily rumored or confirmed. We also have no reason to suspect that OnePlus won’t bring us another “T” device later on or that Apple won’t deliver an iPhone 13. Even Motorola has to be up to something after re-joining the flagship space with last year’s Edge+. At this point, we pretty much know when everyone is going to show us the devices that will take us through the rest of the year.