Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Could another spin-off happen?

Despite showrunner Krista Vernoff writing a season 17 finale that could act as a series finale, it's not quite time to pull the plug on Grey's Anatomy. On May 10, Deadline confirmed that ABC had renewed the long-running medical drama for season 18. As if that news wasn't exciting enough, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. are set to return as Meredith Grey, Miranda Bailey, and Richard Webber, respectively. The renewal news comes shortly after Jesse Williams announced his exit as Jackson Avery from the show, saying, "I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda [Rhimes], the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista [Vernoff], Ellen [Pompeo] and Debbie [Allen]."