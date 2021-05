Zack Snyder brought some life back to Atlantic City — with a bit of help from the undead. "Army of the Dead," Snyder's new, zombie-filled horror and action epic, is set in a post-apocalyptic version of Las Vegas, with Sin City overrun by hordes of flesh-eating ghouls. The film is now playing in select theaters and debuts on Netflix on Friday, May 21, with plenty of the mayhem, terror and carnage happening on screen having been shot thousands of miles away from Vegas in the southern Jersey Shore's own gambling and entertainment resort town.