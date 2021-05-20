newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

DEMENTIA PART II Interviews: Najarra Townsend & Suzanne Voss

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the anticipation of midnight horror comedy DEMENTIA PART II which arrives in theaters on May 21, 2021, and on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on June 1, 2021 from Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting, I recently had the opportunity to interview the stars of this new film, Najarra Townsend and Suzanne Voss.

www.ramascreen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face To Face#Film Star#Comedy Star#Interview Stars#Part Ii#Vod#Digital Hd#Dark Star Pictures#Vfw#Youtube Com Ramascreen1#Synopsis#Premiere#Salem#Part Ii#Horror Genre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Seance (2021)

Written and Directed by Simon Barrett. Starring Suki Waterhouse, Inanna Sarkis, Madisen Beaty, Ella-Rae Smith, Seamus Patterson, Marina Stephenson Kerr, Megan Best, Djouliet Amara, Jade Michael, and Stephanie Sy. SYNOPSIS:. Camille, a young woman who arrives at the Edelvine Academy following one of the student’s untimely and violent death. It...
horrornews.net

OFFICIAL TRAILER & POSTER!! -DEMENTIA PART II – In Theaters May 21st and VOD/Digital/DVD June 1st

Wendell (Matt Mercer) receives a threatening phone call from his parole officer Reggie (Graham Skipper)… if he doesn’t find a job immediately, he will face serious legal repercussions. Wendell wrangles some home maintenance work for a seemingly benign older woman, Suzanne (Suzanne Voss), who persists in giving him increasingly absurd tasks to complete around the house. As the workday progresses, Wendell is thrown into an ever-escalating nightmare, and comes face to face with an unexpected evil. Suzanne hides a dark secret. And it’s up to Wendell and Suzanne’s daughter, Sheila (Najarra Townsend) to put an end to her madness.
Delta Discovery

Interview with the Apostle Peter Part II: A Delta Discovery Exclusive

The Apostle Peter was one of Jesus’ twelve disciples. From humble beginnings, he rose to become the first Christian preacher ever, and the first to reach non-Jews with the message of Bible salvation. This is the conclusion to last week’s article. DD: Peter, not only did you preach the first...
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE RULE OF THREE, 40UR, LA DOSIS

--------- 40uR Short Film: "Four witches cast a spell that goes... exactly right" Starring: Jennifer Nangle, Erica Curry, Alex Hogy, Charles Chudabala and Joe Filippone. Cinematography by: Richard Aguirre and Paul Stephen Edwards. Score: Zeke Jones. Sound: Zeke Jones. 1st AD: Joe Filippone. 2nd AD: Reyna Meree Velarde. Script Supervisor:...
First Showing

Watch: Horror Short 'Goodnight Darling' Shot by Pawel Pogorzelski

"I didn't hear you come home… Mom?" Another clever, creepy horror short to give you a week of insomnia. Goodnight Darling is a scary little 6-minute horror short made by filmmaker Canadian filmmaker Adam Azimov, and it's now available to watch online via the YT channel Alter. It's about two sisters wondering if their mother's strange behavior that night is a response to a recent family loss, or if something more sinister is at work… The short stars AnnaSophia Robb, Vivien Lyra Blair, Lauren Bowles, and April Lang. Azimov explains that this idea came about from a fear he had as a child that his parents would come home and not be the same. The terrifying thought made him realize "it represented an unspoken and deeper fear that many children face - that my parents weren't the perfect people I grew up thinking they were." This was shot by Polish cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski, the same DP from the films Hereditary, Midsommar, and Nobody. So yes it looks great, but it's also just a damn fine horror short that should give you a good jolt.
Moviesvanyaland.com

Be quiet, or the new ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ trailer might hear you

No matter how intense the backlash got, or ridiculous the discourse became over these last few years, we still hold that John Kraskinski’s A Quiet Place is a damn good horror movie, a roller-coaster ride that is just as effective at home as it is in the theater (unless you have mouthy motherfuckers in your house or said theater, and then it’s like listening to someone take their nails to a chalkboard). So, we’ve been pretty hyped for the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, ever since the first teaser for the film dropped back in 2019. A lot, of course, has happened since then, and this movie has had about as many release dates as there have been Scream sequels, but, finally, it looks like the wait might be coming to an end. Ahead of its release at the end of the month, Paramount dropped the “final” trailer for the film earlier on Thursday, and, you know what? It still looks pretty good.
Popculture

'A Quiet Place Part II' Teases Horrifying Final Release Trailer

A Quiet Place Part II has released a final trailer ahead of its theatrical debut, and the clip teases some horrifying scares. The teaser opens with some new footage of Lee Abbott, played by John Krasinski, walking through the same small town market the family was seen getting supplies from in the first film. It becomes clear that this a flashback to before the alien invasion that wrought havoc on the world.
TheWrap

Legendary to Reimagine Cult Horror Film ‘Faces of Death’

Legendary has acquired the rights to reimagine “Faces of Death,” the 1978 cult horror film by John Alan Schwartz, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Filmmaker Isa Mazzei will write the script and Daniel Goldhaber will direct. Mazzei and Goldhaber are the filmmaking duo behind the 2018 psychological thriller “Cam.”
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: The Closet (Keullojet) (2020)

After Sang-Won’s daughter Yi-Na goes missing in their new home, a mysterious man approaches him and tells him to look for her in the closet. Director Kwang-bin Kim’s debut feature film The Closet offers melancholic thrills and atmospheric family drama, in a tidy 97-minute package. Some spoilers ahead. After losing...
MoviesGreenwichTime

Emily Blunt Stars in Terrifying New Trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here, teasing one of the first big theatrical releases since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down cinemas last spring. The sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place premieres on May 28th. Part II picks up where John Krasinski’s first horror film left...
Gizmodo

A Quiet Place Part II

If it seems like forever ago that we got the first teaser for A Quiet Place Part II, well—it was December 2019, with the first trailer dropping in January 2020. But the much-delayed, much-anticipated horror sequel seems set for its May 28 opening, and today’s final trailer suggests the wait will have been worth it.
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Promises a Scarier Journey With More Monsters

Quiet Place fans have been waiting over a year for a chance to get the full theater experience – it’s almost here. A Quiet Place Part II was set to be released in March of last year – it was one of the first movie casualties of the pandemic. The Abbott family’s fight for survival against monsters that hunt by sound and the questionable people around them continues on foot on May 28th. The latest trailers look back in time to the invasion and the first attack the family survived, and where we’ll join them in part two. One thing is for sure: we’re going to be seeing a lot of monsters this time around.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Moments of Depth and Female Friendship at the Center of Entertaining Debut Feature Film What Lies West

There is nothing more problematic than a college diploma. At least, that’s one of the messages I gathered from writer/director Jessica Ellis’s feature film debut, What Lies West, the tale of newly graduated Nicolette (Nicolette Kaye Ellis, presumably related to the filmmaker) who aspires to be an actor, but rather than audition in Los Angeles like her classmates, she decides she’ll work on her social media footprint and get an image in place before actually booking any jobs. In what I thought might be a female-driven version of The Graduate, Nicolette moves in with her parents again while she waits for her ex-boyfriend Alex (Jack Vincenty) to hook her up with an image coach.
Bay Weekly

Moviegoer: The Paper Tigers

Former kung fu students must avenge their master in this action comedy. As teens, Danny, Hing, and Jim were the feared disciples of Shifu Cheung (Roger Yuan: Mulan). The trio known as the Three Tigers were undefeated when challenging other kung fu students. Brawling their way across the city, they grew their reputations as well as their egos. They were seen as the future of the practice, and the only students Shifu Cheung would ever need.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Stranger Things Writers Tease Fans With Return Of Season 4

Fans of Stranger Things were given a new glimmer of hope on Thursday when Netflix dropped a spooky trailer offering more hints about season 4. The trailer introduces fans to the Rainbow Room where Eleven, and 10 other gifted children, are being kept. We see the children in cold and...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

A QUIET PLACE PART II Final Trailer Reminds Us That Silence Is Not Enough

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II, and it takes us back to before the events of the first movie to tease how the world became a place where silence is not enough. This will give director John Krasinski the opportunity to step back...
Moviesfiz-x.com

A QUIET PLACE PART II Intense New Trailer and a Behind the Scenes Featurette

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the cool new trailer for the highly anticipated horror movie A Quiet Place Part II. After the catastrophic events of the first movie, the story takes us to the Abbott family as they venture off into the world away from their home. Which you will see in the new trailer below, you’ll be thinking if that was a good idea because they find themselves in very terrifying situations that could get them killed!