Between hosting NASCAR race coverage for Fox Sports, anchoring the daily NASCAR show RACE HUB for FSI, and interviewing NFL players for FOX on Sunday afternoons, Shannon Spake knows how to juggle. She and her husband Jerry McSorley are parents of 11-year-old twin boys, Liam and Brady, and oh yeah, she’s also a triathlete. Spake has competed in five half-Ironmans and is training for her first full Ironman in October in Kona, Hawaii. In her, ahem, “spare time,” she fundraises for the Ironman Foundation.