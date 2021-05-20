Our view: Pandemic, politics each played part in final census numbers

There are just a whole lot of Texans who don’t exist, at least according to our leaders. This is why. The preliminary headcount by the U.S. Census Bureau is out and Texans have some good news and bad news. As expected, the census shows that the state’s population has grown significantly. Remember that every morning when you wake up, there are about 1,000 more people in Texas than the day before – about half are born here, the other half are immigrants. Most of the growth came from 2019 to 2020 -- 373,965. That puts us at 29.8 million, but it’s still early in the day. The headcount has many effects on everybody and their money, a main one being how many U.S. Representatives each state gets. (The total number has been set at 435 since 1929.) The Census Bureau had predicted Texas would get three additional reps, putting us at 39. We only get two. Granted, that’s more than any other state gained, but it’s fewer than we deserve and it’s a self-inflicted wound. By design, our Republican state leaders made sure not all Texans were counted, especially minorities who tend to vote Democratic. Next thing you know the GOP will be making it even harder to vote. Texas already has the most stringent voting restrictions in the nation, and as you read these words our Legislature is trying to make it more difficult.