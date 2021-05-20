newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Our view: Pandemic, politics each played part in final census numbers

Amarillo Globe-Times
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent U.S. Census Bureau numbers provided a mixed reapportionment blessing for Texas as the mandatory national headcount that takes place every 10 years indicated the state will add two seats to its Congressional delegation. Most experts, though, had projected Texas would pick up three seats, but the state fell...

www.amarillo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Legislature#U S Politics#Public Figures#State Politics#National Politics#U S Census Bureau#Congressional#New York University#Democratic#Census Figures#Regional Census Data#Census Outreach#Response Numbers#Virus Cases#Political Representation#Republican Lawmakers#Public Misgivings#Tax#Counting Efforts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthLeader-Telegram

Our View: Finish the fight

Last week’s announcement by federal officials that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID can quit wearing masks indoors was the latest in what has become a clear shift from cautioning people about celebrating too soon to offering incentives for vaccination. The initial message from health experts was that vaccination...
Florida, MAamherstwire.com

Pandemic Politics: Compromise Candidates

Before I moved to Connecticut, I grew up in South Florida. And I remember my parents and our family friends, it was like, like my childhood best friend and her parents would go to marriage equality rallies together, when I was maybe like four or five back when it was back when same-sex marriage was only legal in a few states was not legal in Florida yet would not be for a while longer. But I remember, like my friend, and I would make, like draw little signs of like, you know, like, two moms and two dads. There are some pictures up, but it’s cute. I feel like that’s, that’s probably when I was maybe four or five. And going to my parents would bring me along to a lot of protests like that when I was young.
ImmigrationFranklin News Post

Editorial: Census numbers are a warning sign

When the Census Bureau recently released the state-by-state population counts from the 2020 census, the headlines naturally were about which states would gain congressional seats and which ones would lose. That’s important, to be sure, when it comes to political clout in Washington and, ultimately, the Electoral College. If you...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Distortions in census numbers give a boost to Team Trump

While the news of Republican state legislatures’ assault on voting rights across the country makes headlines, another chink in democracy is unfolding more quietly: the redistricting of delegates to Congress — and the reallocation of states’ respective votes in the Electoral College in time for the 2024 presidential election — based on a census conducted during a pandemic.
PoliticsGazette

Unhappy states consider census lawsuit to stop new political map

Population figures that decide how many congressional seats each state gets left many suspicious of the federal agency's final report. Now some state leaders plan to sue over it. Both parties have grievances with the Census numbers released on April 26, which found the United States to have just over...
U.S. Politicsfacingsouth.org

Census results show the South's growing political power

The U.S. population isn't growing as fast as experts thought, and fewer people appear to be moving to Southern states like Florida and Texas that have been top destinations in recent decades. Yet while population growth and mobility have slowed nationwide, the South remains the country's fastest-growing region, continuing a...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

New Census Numbers Show Dallas Had No Role In Pandemic Population Boom

The Dallas-Fort Worth area added nearly 120,000 people during the pandemic, mostly on the backs of booming suburban counties. In fact, Dallas had nothing to do with that growth: Dallas County added just 285 people while its neighbors saw thousands of relocations in 2020. Collin County grew by 36,997 people,...
Columbia County, ORthechronicleonline.com

Pandemic: By the numbers

Columbia County recorded 12 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the past weekend, bring the county's total case count to 1,759, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Columbia County has recorded 29 deaths since the pandemic spread across the state in the spring of 2020. Statewide, there are two...
Public Healthbondbuyer.com

30 states must wait for half of their emergency federal aid

Thirty states will have half of their share of $350 billion in coronavirus relief aid withheld until February 2022 under guidelines announced Monday by the Treasury. That’s because their unemployment rates were less than 2 percentage points higher in March than just prior to the pandemic in February of last year.
Mississippi Stateseattlepi.com

Analysis: Census will reshape political maps in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — States are set to receive detailed Census information in September, and Mississippi legislators will use those numbers in a tough political battle — deciding how to redraw the four U.S. House districts and the 174 state legislative districts. Republicans control both chambers of the Legislature and...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Joplin Globe

Our view: Finally, a PDMP for Missouri is within reach

Will this be the year that Missouri sheds its embarrassing designation as the only state without a prescription drug monitoring program? We sure hope so. After years of failed attempts, lawmakers have finally passed a measure that would create a prescription drug monitoring program, or PDMP, for Missouri. PDMPs, which are databases that provide physicians and pharmacists with patients’ prescription history, have been implemented in every other state in the nation in an effort to track and reduce opioid use.
Politicstheeverygirl.com

The 2020 Census: A Straightforward Explanation of What It Actually Means

Thinking back on 2020, you may remember completing a mailed census form early in the year. The U.S. Census is a constitutional mandate that requires the United States Census Bureau to conduct a nationwide survey every ten years. The U.S. Census Bureau released its first set of 2020 census data a few weeks ago, and the information provides a glimpse into how high-stakes the 2022 midterm elections will be.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Mellman: Changing pandemic politics

In the past hundred years, two particularly deadly pandemics plagued America. Comparing them offers some important lessons about our changed politics. Though it may have started in the U.S., the “Spanish flu” of 1918 killed about 675,000 Americans and some 50 million worldwide. COVID-19 has, so far, taken the lives...
Fort Bend County, TXtheleadernews.com

Out of our census

There are just a whole lot of Texans who don’t exist, at least according to our leaders. This is why. The preliminary headcount by the U.S. Census Bureau is out and Texans have some good news and bad news. As expected, the census shows that the state’s population has grown significantly. Remember that every morning when you wake up, there are about 1,000 more people in Texas than the day before – about half are born here, the other half are immigrants. Most of the growth came from 2019 to 2020 -- 373,965. That puts us at 29.8 million, but it’s still early in the day. The headcount has many effects on everybody and their money, a main one being how many U.S. Representatives each state gets. (The total number has been set at 435 since 1929.) The Census Bureau had predicted Texas would get three additional reps, putting us at 39. We only get two. Granted, that’s more than any other state gained, but it’s fewer than we deserve and it’s a self-inflicted wound. By design, our Republican state leaders made sure not all Texans were counted, especially minorities who tend to vote Democratic. Next thing you know the GOP will be making it even harder to vote. Texas already has the most stringent voting restrictions in the nation, and as you read these words our Legislature is trying to make it more difficult.
AgricultureNew York Post

Disabled white farmer sues Biden admin over ‘racist’ COVID relief plan

A disabled Wisconsin dairy farmer is suing the Biden administration over a COVID-19 loan forgiveness program – alleging it is racist because whites aren’t eligible. Adam Faust, a white resident of Chilton who has two prosthetic legs, is among five Midwestern farmers who recently filed a lawsuit in Green Bay that accuses the federal government of violating their constitutional rights, WLUK reported.
Charitiesbizjournals

Wealthy Americans’ giving took on local focus during pandemic

As the pandemic left millions of Americans struggling in 2020, those able to make charitable donations stepped up, shifting their assistance to acute needs within their communities, a new study has found. The 2021 Bank of America Study of Philanthropy: Charitable Giving by Affluent Households revealed 90% of affluent Americans...
PoliticsSoutheast Missourian

In rural America, census takers relied more on neighbors

In Alaska, West Virginia and other mostly rural states, census takers relied more on the word of neighbors, landlords and others for information about a home's residents. In New Jersey, New York and other more densely populated states in the Mid-Atlantic region, they were more likely to come away from a household lacking basic information on race, sex and ethnic background.
Congress & CourtsTheInterMountain.com

Playing political catch-up

I’m back from a relaxing vacation spent on the various beaches of Central Florida. Yet even while spending time on Daytona and Clearwater beaches, I’m too much of a political junky to turn the phone off completely. I see I missed a few things. •••. First of all, the mark-up...