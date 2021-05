3 p.m.; City Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan St. Consider the following subdivision plat/s: P-21-37 Glendale Addition Unit No. 29 in the vicinity of Farmers Avenue and Star Lane; P-21-38 South Georgia Place Unit No. 38 in the vicinity of Georgia Street and Farmers' Avenue; P-21-40 Lee Greens Addition Unit No. 2 in the vicinity of SE 21st Avenue and Spruce Street; P-21-43 The Woodlands of Amarillo Unit No. 17 in the vicinity of Golden Chestnut Lane and Sweetly Lane; P-21-47 2T Estates Unit No. 1 in the vicinity of Dowell Road and Rockwell.