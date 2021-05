He’s spent plenty of time in the spotlight while on the lacrosse field, but the keys to Kevin Lindley’s game grew from his time on the sidelines years ago. “I grew up around my mom’s practices, just because we couldn’t find a babysitter,” Lindley, the son of Darien girls lacrosse coach Lisa, said. “So I was learning the games and the ins and outs of it. Half the time, I’d go up to the boys practices and watch them play. So I learned that way and it became second nature.”