newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Fed will launch a broad discussion of a digital dollar this summer, Powell says

By Greg Robb
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fed will launch a broad discussion later this summer with the public and Congress about the potential benefits and costs of a digital dollar, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Digital Assets#Digital Currency#Domestic Trade#Reserve Bank#Central Bank#The Korea Exchange Bank#The South Korean#The Central Bank#Cbdc#The Boston Fed#Btcusd#Americans#Cftc#Democrats#Korea Exchange#Digital Dollar#Dollar Bank Notes#Broad Conversation#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar fights for footing as Fed minutes eyed

* Cautious mood in Asia as Singapore, Taiwan face outbreaks * Risk currencies slip, but dollar still faces broad pressure * Fed minutes in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found pockets of support in Asia on Monday, but struggled to post gains, as investors are heavily positioned for it to fall further while the U.S. Federal Reserve holds interest rates low and U.S. trade and current account deficits grow. Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan - where COVID-19 had been contained - helped modest dollar gains of 0.2% against the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the early part of the Asia session. The greenback also rose 0.1% against the euro and the yen. But it remains close to testing major support levels, which if broken could see a return to a downtrend that pressed it lower through April. A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation data last week has also faded as traders figure the Fed will keep rates low. The dollar last traded at $1.2134 per euro and has support around $1.2179. The dollar index is likewise, at 90.389, just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.45 yen and traded at $0.7758 per Aussie and $0.7228 per kiwi . Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the data surprise on inflation last week, are due on Wednesday and are the next market focus for clues on the Fed's thinking. "We expect the minutes ... to reiterate that policymakers consider the pick up in inflation to be transitory," said Kim Mundy, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "The upshot is that we do not expect the (Fed) to consider tapering its asset purchases soon," she said. "The dollar is expected to resume its downtrend this week after last week's CPI-inspired boost." Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last week, mostly by adding to bets on the euro and to a lesser extent sterling as Britain and Europe head toward recovery. Sterling was perched near a two-and-a-half-month high on Monday, at $1.4085, as Britain reopens its economy after a four-month COVID lockdown. Things are travelling in the opposite direction in Asia where some early leaders in taming the pandemic are now dealing with new outbreaks. Singapore and Taiwan have both tightened curbs as cases rise and the Taiwan dollar fell to a three-week low on Monday. The dollar crept up 0.1% against the Chinese yuan to trade at 6.4424 ahead of industrial output and retail sales figures due mid morning on Monday. Elsewhere cryptocrrencies traded under pressure after another weekend bouncing around following tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk. Bitcoin hit its lowest since February on Sunday after Musk hinted at Tesla possibly selling its holdings. Bitcoin last traded 2% weaker at $45,302 and ether was 4% lower at $3,421. ======================================================= Currency bid prices at 116 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2135 $1.2147 -0.10% -0.68% +1.2151 +1.2132 Dollar/Yen 109.4150 109.3350 +0.13% +5.99% +109.4950 +109.4800 Euro/Yen.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Clarida: U.S. growth could hit 7% this year

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth could hit 7% this year, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said on Monday, as labor and other supply bottlenecks get resolved and the recovery accelerates. “It looks like the economy if anything can pick up speed this year...We could have growth north of 6%,...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Fall as Investor Focus Turns to Fed Minutes

The NAHB Housing Market Index for May is set to come out at 10 a.m. ET. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to make a speech on sovereign markets at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Financial Markets at 10:05 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury fell on Monday morning, with...
CurrenciesPosted by
The Hill

Will digital currencies dethrone or cement the US dollar?

As crypto markets continue to attract attention and digital technologies threaten to upend the entire financial system, governments and reserve banks are racing to keep up and reassert themselves. Some, including India, Nigeria, and Turkey, have proposed banning decentralized crypto assets over the risk of money laundering and tax evasion. At the same time, many — especially China — are exploring how they might leverage digital technologies to create their own centralized Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and potentially challenge U.S. monetary hegemony and the value proposition of decentralized crypto assets.
Businessbondbuyer.com

Fed’s Mester says policy in good place as recovery evolves

The Federal Reserve’s policy is in a good place right now, said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, while playing down signals from data that she warns will be volatile as the economy reopens. “The volatility month-to-month I think is something we should expect, Mester said Friday in an interview on...
BusinessWashington Times

Inflation is temporary result of 'choppiness' in recovery, White House says

President Biden’s top economic adviser said Friday that a spike in consumer prices reflects “choppiness” in the economic recovery, but it won’t likely result in long-term inflation. “Those prices are increasing because we were at unusual lows because of the pandemic,” said Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Backs Stock Buyers And Returns Pressure On The Dollar

Cautious demand for risky assets is returning to global markets after reassurances from Fed members, dampening inflation fears. Key indices in the US and beyond are clinging to a bullish trend. Last night we saw rising demand near important support levels, which remains in place on Friday morning. In turn,...
Presidential Electioninvesting.com

Progressives Split on Powell’s Renomination to Fed Chair

(Bloomberg) --Progressives are starting to divide on whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should be renominated by President Joe Biden for a second term. Seven different climate-activist groups, including the Sierra Club, on Thursday raised questions about Powell’s renomination, demanding a stronger climate leader at the head of the central bank.
Stocksactionforex.com

Stocks Rise, US Dollar Drops As Fed Soothes The Markets

What a week! European stocks are heading higher at the end of a volatile week. Despite today’s gains, bourses are set for weekly declines after US inflation jitters and falling commodity prices unnerved investors. Today, concerns over runaway US inflation have been offset by signs that the labour market recovery...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

World stocks up, dollar dips as Fed officials calm inflation fears

Global stocks rose and the dollar dipped on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials said there would be no imminent move to tighten monetary policy in the world's biggest economy. The bounce, extending a late recovery in the prior session, interrupted a three-day rout for stocks globally, amid market jitters...
Businessinvesting.com

FOREX-Dollar rally pauses as Fed plays calm hand on inflation surprise

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather on Friday but looks set to post weekly gains against a basket of currencies as investors weighed the risk of U.S. inflation rising faster than expected and prodding the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates sooner. A strong reading on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven in times of market volatility, was down a third...
Economyrisk.net

US Treasuries: a venerable market in need of fresh thinking

The US issued its first Treasury bonds to pay for the war of independence in the eighteenth century. The first Treasury bill auctions were held almost a century ago, during the Great Depression in 1929. Since those troubled times, US Treasuries have become one of the most liquid and reliable assets in the world.
Worldcoingeek.com

Israel moves forward with plans for central bank digital currency

Israel is moving forward with plans that could lay the groundwork for a central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to reports. The Bank of Israel is reported to be working alongside other central banks to prepare for an eventual launch, though has yet to commit to formally introducing a digital shekel.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes Advisor

Monetary Policy: How Central Banks Regulate The Economy

Monetary policy is the bedrock of any nation’s economic policy, and everyone from part-time workers to huge financial institutions, both foreign and domestic, are impacted as it shifts. Here’s how managing the supply of money affects you and the rest of the economy. What Is Monetary Policy?. Central banks use...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar lower after weak data, as inflation fears ease

The dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday after U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April and as concerns about prospects of accelerating inflation receded. The greenback <=USD> was down half a percent against a basket of currencies at 90.317, retracing most of the gains made earlier this week...