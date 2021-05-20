newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, MA

Judith Mann: Questions giving solar company forum on opinion page

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDid AMP Energy pay the full rate for a recent one-third page ad placement on the Opinion page? This was project promotion, replete with evasion and misrepresentation. While rooftop installations may not be adequate in number, in this region, parking lots are large, and plentiful. Further, these and other disturbed grounds do not conflict with sustainable forestry practice or community resolve to protect resources. Providing pollinator habitat and setting aside protected forests are laudable goals, but in no way mitigate for the destruction of 200 acres of woodlands.

www.gazettenet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Dover, MA
City
Shutesbury, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Solar Energy#Sustainable Energy#Solar Installations#Attorney General#Amp Energy#Opinion#Project Promotion#Community#Developer#Litigation#Company#Planting Meadows#Online Video#Rooftop Installations#Emergency Energy#Forests#Inducements#Outages#Woodlands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Shutesbury, MARecorder

Shutesbury should be careful about solar proposal

Arecent guest column about the proposal to install 190 acres of solar electric panels in Shutesbury raises some important questions. At this point the only certainties can be that the proposal is favorable to AMP Energy and to Cowls because they are vigorously promoting it. But is it a good deal for the town? Or for the environment? And would a majority of the town support it, if put to a vote?
Greenfield, MARecorder

Saturday vigils in Greenfield focusing on tax use

GREENFIELD — With the new deadline for filing federal taxes now May 17, area peace activists are focusing on where the public’s money goes during two vigils this month. The Tax Day vigils, called by members of Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution (FCCPR) and the Traprock Center for Peace & Justice, began on Saturday, May 8, and will continue on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to noon on the Greenfield Common, according to a Traprock press release.
Greenfield, MAAthol Daily News

Local legislators seek moratorium on med rides program consolidation

GREENFIELD — The governor is looking to consolidate a program of the local transit authority that provides low-income people and those with disabilities with a ride to medical appointments that would mean oversight by an agency about 100 miles away. But the area’s legislators are trying to put a moratorium on any such decision and signing of contracts for the next two years.
Franklin County, MARecorder

Forum speakers: Persistence, flexibility and teamwork key to solving housing crisis

Athol Town Manager Shaun Suhoski says working to solve the local housing crisis is never a one-person task — it takes an entire community. “Our town, an iconic New England mill town, has made great strides, but there’s a long way to go,” he told those who sponsored and attended the most recent housing forum held by Greening Greenfield and Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution (FCCPR). “We have no housing in Athol. A single-family home is listed and goes within a few hours, and we have very few rentals.”
Franklin County, MARecorder

Real estate

By chance on April 29 I happened to read Connie Fitzgerald’s ad “Let’s Talk Real Estate – Letters to the Seller.”. Ms. Fitzgerald cautioned buyers to be careful when attaching a letter to their offer to the seller, when making a proposal, as they could violate the Fair Housing Law.
Greenfield, MAbusinesswest.com

BETE Fog Nozzle Earns 2021 Workforce Leader Award from MassHire

GREENFIELD — The MassHire Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board awarded BETE Fog Nozzle its 2021 Workforce Leader Award, honoring the company’s contributions to workforce well-being, workplace, and public safety during the pandemic. BETE Fog Nozzle is a fourth-generation, family-owned company founded and based in Greenfield that designs and manufactures tens of...
Dover, MAWicked Local

Programs with the Dover Council on Aging: Transportation options

RSVP for all COA events at www.doverma.org or call 508-315-5734. There is a lot happening in our community! Please mark your calendars for Special Town Meeting (to choose a future Community Center option) for Saturday, June 12, at 1 a.m. outside at Dover-Sherborn Regional School, Nora Searle Field. Here are...
Leverett, MARecorder

Applications due for home repair initiative

Do you have any small repair projects in your home that need attention? Village Neighbors, serving residents in Leverett, Shutesbury, New Salem and Wendell, would like help. The Small Repairs team will be out again this spring providing both volunteer labor and free materials for small repair projects in area homes. Projects include minor home repairs that do not require building permits. Priority will be given to projects that deal with safety concerns in member’s homes, but all requests organizers feel capable of handling will be addressed.
Franklin County, MAAthol Daily News

Western Mass ArtsHub portal will provide info in one place

Franklin County towns, along with others throughout Western Massachusetts, have received a $185,934 grant from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and its Regional Pilot Project Grant Program to support the creation of the Western Mass ArtsHub, an online portal with information about local artists and creative businesses. Lisa Davol,...
Franklin County, MAAthol Daily News

Forum speakers hope to address homelessness issue ‘holistically’

GREENFIELD — Greening Greenfield and Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution (FCCPR) continued their housing forum series Wednesday afternoon, this time focusing on homeless people in the county and beyond and the challenges they face to secure housing. Featured speakers during the most recent virtual forum, “Homelessness: Our Housing Crisis...
Franklin County, MARecorder

Editorial: Monday Shorts: Wilson’s back on the radar

Here are some brief thoughts on recent happenings in Franklin County and the North Quabbin region. Probably a lot of readers would like to see a new sign on the Wilson’s block so they could move on from the sad reminder of their late, favorite department store. So it was welcome news that the Franklin Community Co-op’s Green Fields Market is revisiting its plan to expand into the former Wilson’s Department Store, plans that were disrupted once the COVID-19 pandemic hit over a year ago. At that time, the grocery even shared an architect’s rendering of a new facade, showing brickwork that harkened back to its 1876 roots and decorative dentil molding that may be hidden under the modern panels.
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Register of Deeds warns homeowners about deed scam

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell recently reminded Norfolk County residents to disregard a direct mail solicitation offering them a certified copy of their property deed for a fee of anywhere from $59.50 to $95. “For the past several years, a California company has continued to prey on unsuspecting homeowners...
Norfolk County, MAmiltonscene.com

Notice of aerial larval control application date change

Notice of aerial larval control application date change. The Norfolk County Mosquito Control District will potentially be conducting helicopter applications of biorational larvicides to control mosquito larvae, should conditions warrant. Go to the Districts website for targeted spring wetland locations. The summer wetland locations will be posted before any application should it be warranted. These potential applications will be conducted over specific large wetlands in the Towns of: