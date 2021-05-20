Judith Mann: Questions giving solar company forum on opinion page
Did AMP Energy pay the full rate for a recent one-third page ad placement on the Opinion page? This was project promotion, replete with evasion and misrepresentation. While rooftop installations may not be adequate in number, in this region, parking lots are large, and plentiful. Further, these and other disturbed grounds do not conflict with sustainable forestry practice or community resolve to protect resources. Providing pollinator habitat and setting aside protected forests are laudable goals, but in no way mitigate for the destruction of 200 acres of woodlands.