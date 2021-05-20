Judith Mann: Questions giving solar company forum on opinion page

Here are some brief thoughts on recent happenings in Franklin County and the North Quabbin region. Probably a lot of readers would like to see a new sign on the Wilson’s block so they could move on from the sad reminder of their late, favorite department store. So it was welcome news that the Franklin Community Co-op’s Green Fields Market is revisiting its plan to expand into the former Wilson’s Department Store, plans that were disrupted once the COVID-19 pandemic hit over a year ago. At that time, the grocery even shared an architect’s rendering of a new facade, showing brickwork that harkened back to its 1876 roots and decorative dentil molding that may be hidden under the modern panels.