We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to household chores, everyone has their Achilles heel. For me, it’s organizing. I’m not good at it, and, if I’m being honest, I just don’t enjoy it. Those miscellaneous items, like my workout gloves or that heating pad I got as a gift last year, trip me up because it’s tough to figure out exactly where they belong. This random “stuff” either gets tossed into a junk drawer or somehow winds up underneath my bed. It creates a confusing mess and makes it impossible to find things when I really need them. And I know I’m not alone. There are a sea of people out there who are organizing-avoidant. Why else would the Marie Kondos of the world be in such high demand?