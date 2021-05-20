Major League Soccer Launches Special NFT Match-up and Battle Series Art Around Two Key Matches This weekend

Puget Sound, Tacoma Defiance, Melanie Leupolz, National Women's Soccer League, Sophie Ingle, Xavier Arreaga, Seattle Sounders FC, OL Reign, North Carolina Courage. It’s a much easier Monday morning when the weekend was full of fun soccer things. The Seattle Sounders, OL Reign and Tacoma Defiance all went undefeated over the weekend, with the Reign the only team not getting a win as their 0-0 game against North Carolina Courage was full of excitement and near misses but no goals. Barcelona won the Champions League, even if their men’s side missed out, while Liverpool won on the power of a goalkeeper goal.