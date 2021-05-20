Major League Soccer Launches Special NFT Match-up and Battle Series Art Around Two Key Matches This weekend
Major League Soccer announced today it will launch a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) art collection prior to this weekend’s highly-anticipated nationally televised matches between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and Seattle Sounders FC vs. Atlanta United on Sunday, May 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. This unique initiative will merge soccer and street art culture together, representing MLS’ first step in the NFT space.www.atlutd.com