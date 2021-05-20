‘Ned’s Declassified’ Reboot Not Happening, Star Reveals What Went Wrong

As social beings, acceptance is the cornerstone to leading a happy life. As any member of the LGBTQIA+ community will tell you, being loved and accepted for they are is so important to one's mental health. Queer, trans, and nonbinary model Rain Dove Dubilewski shared messages from their family members to highlight how their reaction to them embracing their identity changed over the years. From rejecting their identity to acknowledging it, to finally accepting them. Dubilewski, who hails from Brooklyn, said they didn't share the message so people could judge their family, which was also why they didn't share it earlier. Dubilewski said they wanted to share the message to highlight the journey of acceptance from their family. The message shared spans from 2008 to 2019 and it perfectly captures acceptance over time.