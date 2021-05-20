newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Ned’s Declassified’ Reboot Not Happening, Star Reveals What Went Wrong

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Class is officially canceled: Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide is not getting the reboot treatment. Actor Devon Werkheiser, who played main character Ned Bigby on the beloved 2000s series, revealed the reason why a reboot isn't in the cards despite the original cast and crew's willingness to make it happen.

kissbinghamton.com
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
622
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Curtis Lee
Person
Lindsey Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Declassified#Online Dating#Roommates#Sitcom#Star#Cookie#Awesomeness Tv#Tiktok#Paramount#Actor Devon Werkheiser#Video#Curtis#Self Help#Amazon Prime#Adulthood#Guide#Self Care#Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
TV SeriesDecider

‘Kung Fu’ Star Gavin Stenhouse Reveals What’s Next for Evan

On the surface, Kung Fu‘s Evan Hartley (Gavin Stenhouse) seems a bit like the odd man out in the middle of the butt-kicking cast of The CW’s reboot. He’s a serious San Francisco DA who used to date Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), sticks — mostly — to the law, and would fit right in on any network procedural.
MinoritiesPosted by
Upworthy

Queer person shares family texts over a 12-year period showing change, love, and acceptance

As social beings, acceptance is the cornerstone to leading a happy life. As any member of the LGBTQIA+ community will tell you, being loved and accepted for they are is so important to one's mental health. Queer, trans, and nonbinary model Rain Dove Dubilewski shared messages from their family members to highlight how their reaction to them embracing their identity changed over the years. From rejecting their identity to acknowledging it, to finally accepting them. Dubilewski, who hails from Brooklyn, said they didn't share the message so people could judge their family, which was also why they didn't share it earlier. Dubilewski said they wanted to share the message to highlight the journey of acceptance from their family. The message shared spans from 2008 to 2019 and it perfectly captures acceptance over time.
Career Development & Adviceleaderchat.org

Boss Keeps Interrupting? Ask Madeleine

I just read your blog Boss Talks Over You? and wow—can I relate! My problem is similar. My boss constantly interrupts me while I am speaking in meetings. She causes me to lose my focus by introducing a new, relevant topic even before I’m done with my introductory remarks. I...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Bradley Walsh’s son 'to star in Darling Buds of May reboot'

Bradley Walsh will star alongside his son, Barney, in the upcoming 'Darling Buds of May' reboot, 'The Larkins'. Bradley Walsh's son is set to star in 'The Darling Buds of May' reboot. The 60-year-old actor - who worked with his boy Barney Walsh on 'Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad'...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Nickelodeon's Legends Of The Hidden Temple Reboot Is Happening With Some Big Changes

As far as reboots and revivals go, sitcoms, television dramas and animated series have been at the forefront, and now another classic game show is getting the reboot treatment with a twist. Millennials can rejoice as the iconic game show Legends of the Hidden Temple is finally coming back to the small screen. But the adventure reboot will see some substantial changes to its format.
Moviestalkhouse.com

Who is Take Out Girl? Or, How I Found a Way to Show Vulnerability and Accept Myself Through My First Feature

Take Out Girl, which I co-wrote and star in, has been playing on the festival circuit over the past year and it is always refreshing and touching to hear other people’s interpretation of the title character, Tera. Audience members typically begin saying that Tera, a young college dropout working at her family’s Chinese restaurant, helping her single mother with food deliveries, is strong and courageous, a dutiful daughter and caring sister. But usually at the end, they also timidly admit she is a tad flawed, as the movie revolves around Tera’s decision to deliver more than just Chinese food, by making side income working for a local drug lord.
TV SeriesPosted by
KISS 104.1

‘This Is Us’ Will End After Season 6

When This Is Us was renewed following its third season, series creator Dan Fogelman said at the time that the hugely popular series had reached its “midpoint.” It appears that he was extremely true to his word, as reports have emerged online that This Is Us will end after its upcoming sixth season, set to air on NBC beginning in the fall of 2021.
Behind Viral VideosNYLON

Everything You Need To Know About Cheugy

The old adage “if you know, you know” is infuriating if you’re on the side of not knowing. When the Gen Z community over on TikTok began describing things as cheug or cheugy, there was an outcry from Millennials who were in the dark. What did cheugy mean? Where did it come from? Were they, or a loved one, affected by the cheug and completely blind to it? The confusion ends now. Below, you’ll find a comprehensive breakdown of the origin of cheug, what is or isn’t cheugy, and what that means for you and your family.
MinoritiesRefinery29

As A Young Black Woman, I’m Glad Office Culture Is Dying

"Barbados was great. It’s still quite, you know, colonial," said one of my senior colleagues as he recommended the Caribbean island as a holiday destination to a group of coworkers. I was shocked at his lack of awareness, brazenly using the word 'colonial' without acknowledging that it doesn't exactly evoke warm, positive feelings for everyone.
CelebritiesPosted by
KISS 104.1

Ellen DeGeneres to End Her Daily Talk Show Next Season

Ellen DeGeneres will end her daily TV talk show next season. The news was first shared exclusively with The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday morning. The site is reporting that Ellen informed her staff of the decision on Tuesday (May 11) to wrap her show next season, which will be the show’s 19th season.
Relationship Advicebravejournal.net

Now your life will wind up much more interesting, you can't even imagine at which it takes you

Hello and permit me to introduce myself. My name is Tanisha, I'm a new divorcee. I went thru a challenging separation, it's perhaps maybe not really a very long narrative, however, it is a significant 1. 1 night I've come home to ancient to obtain my partner with another girl. Yeah, it is similar to this. My long beloved husband of 1-2 years now have turned his back and went looking for the other girls's great. I've thought about this for quite some time and opted to allow it to go, as you just can't stay at a permanent anger period, correct? So I've tried several matters, sought out drinking with girlfriendswent out painting and drinking with girlfriends, went out purchasing and then drinking, restaurant, drinks, nighttime bar. . This has been an endless cycle of self deprecation and self loathing. However, I've found a way to stop hating myself and started shifting my ex-husband.