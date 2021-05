ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over eight stellar innings, Aaron Hicks had a sacrifice fly and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0. Cole scattered four hits and has five starts this season of at least 10 strikeouts and no walks to break Mike Mussina’s single-season team record set in 2001. He struck out all three batters in his final inning. COVID-19 protocols impacted the Yankees for the second straight day as shortstop Gleyber Torres was kept out of the lineup as a precaution lineup as the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s coach and support staff reached seven.