Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Average monthly housing costs across the 50 largest U.S. cities are $1,268, or about 14% higher than median monthly housing costs nationally ($1,112). Additionally, residents spend an average of 23.88% of their annual pre-tax income on housing costs in those cities, while the average American spends 20.31%. Though large cities are often more expensive when it comes to housing — not to mention other living costs such as transportation and food — some cities are more expensive than others.