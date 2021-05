Mrs. Lisa M. Smith Horvath, age 58, of Adairsville, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was born in Atlanta, GA, September 3, 1962, daughter of the late John B. “Junior” Smith and Doris Louise Bishop Smith Freeman. Lisa enjoyed working as a cosmetologist for 40 years, because she loved making people pretty. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Terry Eugene Smith.