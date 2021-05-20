Burn permits and notification now required

Idaho’s burn season changed May 10, like every year, and people need permission from state and local agencies before burning in their yards or fields. Between May 10 and Oct. 20, Idaho is in a closed fire season. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Lands, that means anyone planning to burn anything outside any city limits must obtain a state burn permit. Campfires are not part of the burn regulations. The permits are free, good for 10 days and can be obtained at www.burnpermits.idaho.gov.