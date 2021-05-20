newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Burn permits and notification now required

By Hunter Diehl Challis Messenger
Post Register
 7 hours ago

Idaho’s burn season changed May 10, like every year, and people need permission from state and local agencies before burning in their yards or fields. Between May 10 and Oct. 20, Idaho is in a closed fire season. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Lands, that means anyone planning to burn anything outside any city limits must obtain a state burn permit. Campfires are not part of the burn regulations. The permits are free, good for 10 days and can be obtained at www.burnpermits.idaho.gov.

www.postregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Regulations#State Of Emergency#Law Enforcement Agencies#Emergency Management#The Sheriff S Office#North Custer Rural Fire#Fire Information#Permits#Campfires#Blm Land#Open Burning#Firefighters#Ordinances#Emergency Responders#Light Fires#State Laws#Planned Burns#Fire Season#Custer County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
California StateNBC Bay Area

State Suspends Burn Permits in 6 Northern California Counties

Cal Fire has suspended burn permits in six Northern California counties -- Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Colusa, Lake and Yolo. The state fire agency on Wednesday announced the permit suspensions, citing continuing drought and a fire season starting earlier each year as a factor in the decision. The suspension takes effect...
PoliticsBowling Green Daily News

Bill requiring state permit to buy handgun clears committee

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A proposal to require anyone in Delaware wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training and obtain permission from the state cleared a Democrat-led House committee on a party line vote Tuesday. The Judiciary Committee voted to release the measure, which cleared the...
New Canaan, CTncadvertiser.com

New Canaan Fire Marshal's office has burning permit info

Recent issues regarding open burning and burning permits have raised questions regarding this practice in New Canaan. Open burning regulations for Connecticut are administrated by the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Air Quality Division with permits issued by local fire departments. The fire marshal’s office is providing tips...
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

TMT satisfies initiation of work/construction permit requirement

Following a review of project activities shared by Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory (TIO) with the University of Hawaiʻi, UH notified the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) on April 28, 2021, that work/construction on the TMT project was initiated in 2019 based on project activities in June and July of that year. DLNR has confirmed that this requirement has been satisfied.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

DEP: Scranton repaired creek pipe without required permit

SCRANTON — The city repaired an underground pipe of Leach Creek in North Scranton last fall without a required permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection, an agency spokeswoman said. The DEP is investigating the city's repair job of part of the Leach Creek channel that runs under West...
Cherokee County, ALweisradio.com

Cherokee County Residents Can Now Obtain Handgun Permits Online

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced improvements to its concealed handgun permit application process for county residents. The Sheriff’s Office is offering an online concealed handgun permit system to handle all new concealed handgun permits, renewals and address changes. The system went live on Monday. “We feel the residents of...
Trafficlakercountry.com

KYTC reminds people not to place signs on right-of-ways

Mowing cycles are under way and illegally placed items along state maintained right of way areas are being removed. Residents, business operators and property owners along US and KY routes are reminded no signage is allowed on right of way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.
AdvocacyHouston Chronicle

Council OKs ordinance to regulate donation boxes, impose $191 permit fee

The owners of large donation bins that collect used clothing soon will have to pay $191 a year per container and keep them free of clutter under an ordinance unanimously approved by City Council Wednesday. Vice Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum spearheaded the ordinance after her office found repeated instances...
Public Healthalachuachronicle.com

County commission will continue to require masks at their meetings

At today’s Alachua County Commission Special Meeting, the board discussed what to do about the County’s Emergency Order, given that the governor has suspended all local restrictions and mandates. Commission Chair Ken Cornell opened the discussion by stating that he wanted to continue to social distance in County Commission meetings,...
Accidentskroxam.com

FIRE NEAR ANGUS CAUSES $30,000 IN DAMAGE

On Sunday, May 9 Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at 13407 US HWY 75 North in Angus. On arrival, the deputy learned a burning hay bale started a nearby quonset on fire. The quonset and property inside were a total loss of approximately $30,000. The property owner was identified as Arlen Gale Stroble of Angus. No injuries were reported, and no further information will be released at this time pending investigation.
Bellefonte, PAbellefonte.net

Swift911 Notification Services

In an effort to provide more reliable and effective communications with residents, Bellefonte Borough has implemented Swiftreach Networks, Inc. as our emergency notification provider. Swift911 is a system designed to make phone calls to specific people or areas in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information. Bellefonte...
obxtoday.com

Corolla business reentry permits for 2021 now available online

Currituck County Emergency Management is implementing a more efficient system for issuing reentry permits to Corolla businesses in time for the 2021 hurricane season. A new website, www.currituckreentry.com provides a one-stop shop for local businesses to obtain reentry permits for their employees. These permits are necessary to enter Corolla after an evacuation of the Outer Banks.
Politicsvincennespbs.org

City Council Passes Electrical Disconnect Ordinance

The Vincennes City Council approved a new ordinance at last night’s meeting. Council members unanimously approved an ordinance to add access to main electrical disconnect at all times on new buildings and homes in the city. Officials say that this ordinance is especially important when there is an emergency such...