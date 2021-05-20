Annecy Competition Title 'Snotty Boy' Picked Up By Picture Tree International (EXCLUSIVE)

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePicture Tree International has picked up world sales rights to animated feature “Snotty Boy,” which will world premiere in the main competition section of the Annecy Film Festival. The film is produced by Josef Aichholzer, whose credits include Oscar winner “The Counterfeiters.” Picture Tree has released the first trailer. “Snotty...

www.newstimes.com
