While wealthy countries like the United States are rushing to vaccinate their populations and “reopen” their societies, the rest of the world continues to suffer. With hospitals overrun and life-saving oxygen supplies running low, India’s government is reporting over 300,000 new COVID-19 infections every day (though evidence suggests the numbers are even higher). Meanwhile, Brazil suffered 70,000 COVID-19 deaths in April alone, with poor and Black communities being hit the hardest, while a new, more contagious variant rips across the country. How have these preventable horrors come to pass? And what can we do to help?