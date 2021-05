Newly-unveiled rules for the use of federal COVID relief dollars could put a big dent in Governor JB Pritzker’s budget plans. The rules issued Tuesday say the state cannot use the billions of dollars it will receive under the American Rescue Plan to pay off debt. Pritzker had planned to use a portion of those funds to repay more than $3 billion in loans it obtained from the Federal Reserve last year to maintain cash flow at the start of the pandemic.