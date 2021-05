LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Texas Tech women's tennis team's season came to a close on Saturday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center as the Lady Raiders fell to No. 4 UCLA, 4-0. After the Bruins took the doubles point with wins on courts one and three, the Lady Raiders battled hard at a number of spots but UCLA's deep singles lineup proved to be a tough matchup for Tech, winning on courts six, four and one, respectively to clinch the win and advance to the Sweet 16. The Lady Raiders were without Kaitlin Staines in singles, who played at the No. 3 spot in Friday's win over San Diego.