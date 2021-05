Rojas went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a strikeout in Saturday's 14-11 loss to the Dodgers. It took 54 big-league at-bats for Rojas to smash his first homer and it brought the Halos back to within three in a game they trailed 13-0. He's been an average reserve thus far and probably requires an injury to someone ahead on the depth chart to be considered in most formats.