Scarlet Nexus has been marketed as weird and creepy from the beginning, even by JRPG standards, and it really shows in this new opening animation. Most JRPGs use their opening videos to show off the characters, highlight the beauty of the setting, or draw attention with fantastically rendered combat. Scarlet Nexus does all of that, but in a way that leaves the viewer feeling slightly on edge–and they haven’t even shown us the monsters up close and personal yet. The video spends a lot of time dwelling on the imagery of red strings, characters falling or floating, and the two protagonists, Kasane Randall and Yuito Sumeragi, fighting each other. What we can make out of the world is equal parts grim and colorful, high-tech and fantastical at the same time. Static, flashing lights, and glitch effects abound. It’s more than a little disorienting, but we can’t wait to see more of what Scarlet Nexus has to offer.