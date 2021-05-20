newsbreak-logo
Health

PA Bill Would Punish Doctors Who Refuse To Treat Unvaccinated Children

By Gerry
thisislowermerion.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a party line 15-10 vote, the House Health Committee approved the proposal, titled the “Immunization Freedom Act”, sponsored by Rep. David Zimmerman, R-Lancaster. The bill would require doctors to continue to provide care to children as long as their parents consent to one vaccine a year. Such a rate would quickly fall behind CDC guidance, which suggests babies are inoculated against seven diseases, some requiring multiple booster shots, in their first 15 months alone.

