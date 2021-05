Sonya Lainhart, 40, of McKee, Ky appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday to be arraigned on several drug related charges. According to uniform citations obtained from the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, the charges were precipitated when McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore responded to dispatch to the parking lot of the PRTC building in reference to two people in a vehicle passed out. Chief Sizemore located Lainhart who he described as having slurred speech, an unsteady balance, and very lethargic. According to the citation report, Lainhart told Officer Sizemore that she had taken a “fake” Xanax “which has been known to actually be fentanyl.”