newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

13 Reasons To Fall In Love With Beautiful Istanbul, Turkey

By Teresa Otto
travelawaits.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI fell in love with Istanbul in 1996. Compliments of the U.S. Army, I was sent to Wurzburg, Germany, for six months. I made the most of every free weekend I had traveling in Europe. While in Germany, I took the dreaded mandatory fitness test and happened to get a...

www.travelawaits.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Mosques#Fitness#Europe#First Day Of Fall#The U S Army#Greeks#Romans#Ottomans#The Hagia Sophia#The Church Of Holy Wisdom#Christian#Egyptian#Topkapi Palace#Treasury#Harem#Hall Of Holies#Anatolia Cafe#Archaeological Museum#Grand Bazaar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Arts
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Worldtravelawaits.com

The Story Behind This Ghost Estate Of Abandoned Castles In Turkey

Picture this: hundreds of elegant, identical, Gothic-style castles, complete with turrets and balconies and arranged in semicircles against a backdrop of rolling hills and dense green woods — but no living soul in sight. That’s exactly what Burj Al Babas in northwestern Turkey looks like. It’s the world’s largest and most expensive ghost town, and here is the story of how it came about.
Animalspassionpassport.com

Istanbul, The City of Cats

As the largest city in Turkey and the only city in the world to straddle two continents, Istanbul’s cultural riches make it the natural hub for the country’s history and economy. It’s no surprise that nearly 15 million tourists visited Istanbul in 2019 with all there is to see: architectural marvels such as The Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque, and incredible shopping complexes such as The Grand Bazaar and Spice Market. But something else that stands out within this magnificent megacity are the cats.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Istanbul’s hosting of Champions League final in doubt with Turkey on ‘red list’

Istanbul’s hosting of the all-English Champions League final has been thrown into doubt after Turkey was placed on the British Government’s coronavirus ‘red list’. UK citizens returning from ‘red list’ countries are required to quarantine at a Government-approved hotel for 10 days. The Government announced Turkey had been added to...
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM

Foreign fighters should leave Libya, but legitimate forces are there to train military under a pact with a legitimate government, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on May 6 over calls by Germany for withdrawal of “foreign fighters.”. One should not confuse the troops that have “legitimate presence in Libya...
U.K.The Guardian

British Museum to show how Thomas Becket’s murder shook Europe

The murder of Thomas Becket in 1170, cut down inside Canterbury Cathedral by knights of King Henry II’s retinue, sent shock waves throughout England and beyond – an act as scandalous, according to one of his successors as archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, as the assassination of JFK or Martin Luther King.
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

1,800-year-old church in southeastern Turkey being restored

An ancient, Roman-era church in southeastern Turkey is being restored to once again welcome visitors. The 1,800-year-old St. George Church in the Diyarbakır province served as an art gallery after being first restored in 2008. Due to the need for maintenance, the restoration work was initiated by the Diyarbakır Metropolitan...
Politicstucsonpost.com

How Soviet people celebrated victory in World War II

The majority of Soviet citizens were in no doubt that a defeat in the war would mean their death. That is why, for them, the long-awaited victory literally meant salvation and a new life. At 2:10 am on May 9, 1945, Soviet radio announced to the citizens of the USSR...
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Rare North Korean Art Alights in Switzerland, Oldest Human Burial in Africa Discovered, and More: Morning Links from May 6, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. RESEARCHERS HAVE DISCOVERED THE OLDEST known human burial in Africa, National Geographic reports. Uncovered in Kenya, the roughly 80,000-year-old site is the resting place of a child of 2 or 3. Archaeologists believe the child was buried in a shroud, with a pillow under their head. Older human burials have been discovered elsewhere, like some dating back more than 90,000 years in Israel. “Early African burials are especially rare despite the fact that Africa is the birthplace of our species,” Nicole Bovin, the head investigator on the project, told the Guardian. “This almost certainly reflects biases in where research has been done—the regions where earlier burials have been found have been much more extensively researched than Africa.”
Visual ArtBBC

Russia's "eighth wonder of the world"

Luminous and fragile, amber has long inspired reverence. Protected by Prussian law starting in the 13th Century, the fossilised resin was a sought-after substance for crafting royal and religious objects throughout Eastern Europe. The Amber Room, a series of panels crafted from six tonnes of amber mounted on gold-leaf walls and adorned with mosaics and mirrors, was a paean to the material’s beauty and status.
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

Ancient Egyptian Tombs Discovered Dating Back Before the Pyramids

Egyptologists working at the Koum el-Khulgan archaeological site, which is located northeast of Cairo, have discovered 110 tombs, including 73 that predate the time of the pharaohs. The find represents "an important historical and archaeological addition to the site," Mustafa Waziri, the secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said.
Movieshurriyetdailynews.com

Stories of women from Egypt, Russia at Kundura Cinema

Kundurama, the online viewing platform of Kundura Cinema, this week will screen two documentary films about the lives of women who are caught between the impositions of conservatism and the desire for change and freedom in Egypt and Russia. “Fiancées” by Swiss director Julia Bünter follows three Egyptian women with...
WorldThe Guardian

‘I seek a kind person’: the Guardian ad that saved my Jewish father from the Nazis

On Wednesday 3 August 1938, a short advertisement appeared on the second page of the Manchester Guardian, under the title “Tuition”. “I seek a kind person who will educate my intelligent Boy, aged 11, Viennese of good family,” the advert said, under the name Borger, giving the address of an apartment on Hintzerstrasse, in Vienna’s third district.
EgyptPosted by
Fox News

Sailor spent nightmarish 4 years trapped aboard Egyptian cargo ship

A Syrian sailor spent a frightening four years trapped aboard a cargo ship off the Egyptian coast – two of them alone — before he was finally allowed to go home earlier this month, according to reports. Mohammad Aisha’s nightmarish ordeal on the 330-foot-long MV Aman container ship began over...
ScienceYNET News

In first, good-luck Roman-era bronze lamp uncovered in Jerusalem

A rare bronze, good-luck Roman-era oil lamp was recently discovered during a dig in Jerusalem, in what appears to be the first known finding of this kind in Israel. The lamp is shaped like a grotesque face cut in half and meant to provide good fortune. It was discovered during archeological works conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) in the City of David in the Old City of Jerusalem.
Medical & Biotechofficesnapshots.com

Vitrosens Biotechnology Offices – Istanbul

Salt architecture and design created a multi-purpose design for the offices of Vitrosens Biotechnology, a high-tech manufacturer located in Istanbul, Turkey. The first local building of Vitrosens Biotechnology Center is located at the center of the industrial and mass production area, which is in Istanbul / Umraniye. Due to the multifunctional building has an adaptable and expandable character, it was aimed to build a vibrant and homogenous relation between production and office parts in the design process of layouts and interior.