13 Reasons To Fall In Love With Beautiful Istanbul, Turkey

RESEARCHERS HAVE DISCOVERED THE OLDEST known human burial in Africa, National Geographic reports. Uncovered in Kenya, the roughly 80,000-year-old site is the resting place of a child of 2 or 3. Archaeologists believe the child was buried in a shroud, with a pillow under their head. Older human burials have been discovered elsewhere, like some dating back more than 90,000 years in Israel. "Early African burials are especially rare despite the fact that Africa is the birthplace of our species," Nicole Bovin, the head investigator on the project, told the Guardian. "This almost certainly reflects biases in where research has been done—the regions where earlier burials have been found have been much more extensively researched than Africa."