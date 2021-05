Replicating their North Korean opponents, the An-2s might also have a wartime special forces role. In the past, we’ve looked in some detail at the role that North Korea’s antiquated An-2 Colt biplanes could likely play in a conflict on the Korean peninsula, one that would embroil forces from the North, the South, and the United States. Among Kim Jong Un’s ramshackle air force, the An-2 has received a fair degree of coverage, boosted no doubt by its veteran biplane looks. On the other side of the DMZ, however, there exists a much more secretive military An-2 force — operated by North Korea’s foe, the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF).