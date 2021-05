If you think you always look better in the mirror than you do in photos, the newest TikTok trend probably won’t make you feel any better. The trend uses the app’s inverted filter to flip the front-camera, essentially showing how you actually appear to others as opposed to the reflected version that you’re used to seeing in the mirror. To make matters even worse, the trend takes it a step further with users quickly flipping between the inverted and “normal” versions to see how symmetrical their face actually is.