FOMC Meeting Minutes Reveals Discussion For Reducing QE

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on FOMC meeting, Louis Navellier wrote:. The Labor Department reported on Thursday that new weekly unemployment claims declined to 444,000, compared to a revised 478,000 in the previous week. The good news weekly unemployment claims are now at a pandemic low. The bad news is that continuing weekly unemployment claims actually rose to 3.751 million, compared to 3.655 million in the previous week. Economists were expecting weekly and continuing unemployment claims at 450,000 and 3.62 million, so weekly claims were slight better than expectations, while continuing claims were disappointing. Interestingly, the Fed’s primary focus remains on unemployment, so I expect that higher continuing unemployment claims may cause the Fed to remain accommodative. I should add that 21 states have opted out of the $300 supplement unemployment benefit, due to growing labor shortages, especially for service workers, so continuing unemployment claims should drop as unemployment benefits expire.