Texas State

Texas Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortion After Just 6 Weeks

romper.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a bill banning abortion as early as six weeks, effectively approving a near-total ban on the procedure given that many people are not even aware they are pregnant that early in gestation. The new law is believed to be one of the nation’s most restrictive bans on abortion as it does not allow exceptions for rape or incest and allows private citizens to sue anyone they believe helped another access abortion.

www.romper.com
