Riding high off the release of his latest album and Second Sky’s quick sell-out, Porter Robinson announced dates for the Nurture Live Tour. To say that Porter Robinson is having a stellar year in 2021 would be quite an understatement for those who have been following along over the past few months. He’s roared into this year with the Secret Sky livestream, the announcement that Second Sky would return, and the release of his long-awaited album Nurture – all of which have received plenty of praise from fans, tastemakers, and fellow artists alike.