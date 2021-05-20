newsbreak-logo
Movies

Movie Minis for the week of May 20

By CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
Gazette
 1 day ago

"Dream Horse" — (Biography, PG, 113 minutes). Race horse Dream Alliance was bred by Jan, a small-town bartender. Jan believes that Dream can run with the racing elites and tries to convince neighbor to help with the cost of raising the horse. "Final Account" — (Documentary, PG-13, 90 minutes). This...

gazette.com
Musicsoundtrack.net

Weekly Roundup: May 7

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Ben Frost (1899), Brian Tyler & John Carey (Escape Room 2) and Dominic Lewis (Monsters at Work), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here. Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released...
MoviesShawnee News-Star

Movie listings starting May 7

Private theater rentals are now available at both Jones Theatres. To schedule a private showing and to see a list of the movies available go to amctheatres.com. Jones Theatres are practicing the following safe protocols: Masks are required for all but may be removed when enjoying food and drinks. Auditoriums are at 50% capacity. The auditoriums will be sanitized and disinfected nightly with an electrostatic sprayer. Air conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters.
MoviesMidland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'Monster,' 'The Boy From Medellín' and more

Film, as described by a character in "Monster," is a "curated series of images, with a beginning, middle and end." Going well beyond that pretty basic definition, filmmaker Anthony Mandler - an acclaimed director of music videos making his narrative feature debut with a courtroom drama about a 17-year-old from Harlem who has been accused of being an accessory to murder - tells this story using quite a mix of imagery. Centering on an aspiring filmmaker from Harlem (Kelvin Harrison Jr. of "Waves"), and using much of what is passed off as his footage, the film includes security-camera footage; grainy, black-and-white photographs; amateur video; Polaroids; iPhone clips; snippets from "Rashomon"; and lush, saturated tableaus of a New York lit by sunset, candles, the flashers on a police car and streets lights. It wouldn't mean much if the story - based on a 1999 YA novel by Walter Dean Myers, subsequently turned into a graphic novel - weren't also stirring. It is. And the acting - featuring performances by Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Ehle, Tim Blake Nelson, A$AP Rocky and John David Washington - is uniformly strong. The source material may have been written for teenagers, but this version is all grown-up. Harrison narrates the film from prison as if it were a screenplay he's writing, jumping backward and forward in time, beginning with security footage of the crime and ending with the verdict, interspersing flashbacks along the way to what he calls the "before" time. Nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, "Monster" offers a harrowing reminder of how, for many Black defendants, they're guilty until proven innocent. Harrison makes his character's fear and anguish palpable. R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language throughout, some violence and bloody images. 98 minutes.
Moviesarkvalleyvoice.com

SteamPlant to Present May Movie Madness

Beginning May 12, The SteamPlant Theater will present a movie series titled “May Movie Madness”. Movie Madness will screen six movies that took home coveted awards from the past season. Films include: “The Mauritanian”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Another Round”, “Minari”, and “Soul”. Tickets cost nine dollars and are only available online.
Bettendorf, IArcreader.com

2000s Movies Trivia Night, May 18

The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA. Movie lovers with a firm grasp of recent(-ish) film history can show off their smarts when Bettendorf venue The Tangled Wood hosts 2000s Movies Trivia Night, a May 18 event in which area cinephiles are invited to trade their knowledge for cash prizes while answering questions on cinematic works in the decade of Erin Brockovich, There Will Be Blood, The Dark Knight, and Up.
MoviesThe Guardian

Apples review – quirky amnesia mystery is funnily forgettable

H — ere is an enigmatically quirky Greek film about identity and memory, much talked about and talked up on the festival circuit. It’s the work of debut feature film-maker Christos Nikou, who cut his teeth as second assistant director onYorgos Lanthimos’s pioneeringly weird Dogtooth in 2009 – that seductive film whose bizarre stylings ushered in an entire Greek new wave of cine-absurdism. This is a movie in that recognisable style, and I incidentally think the Greek auteurs really have brought absurdism back in ways not seen the first wave of Beckett, Ionescu and NF Simpson in the theatre.
Moviestheurbannews.com

Songs, Movies & Moments: May 2021

Pose executive producer and director Janet Mock stunned her co-stars, her bosses at FX, and reporters at the show’s premiere party on April 29 as she delivered a wide-ranging and fiery speech. During the 15-minute rant, Mock complained about her salary from the show, demanded better treatment for the trans...
MoviesTime Out Global

This week's biggest movie trailers offer gruesome thrills

This week’s theatrical box office is sure to be dominated by horror, as Army of the Dead and Spiral: From the Book of Saw go head to head. The week's trailers, meanwhile, offer up a glimpse of horrors to come. Nearly every new trailer released this week has an element...
MoviesBeach Beacon

New movie releases: May 13, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand. ‘Oxygen’. Genre: Thriller...
MoviesPosted by
Y-105FM

Paramount Plus Will Have A New Movie Every Week in 2022

The streaming wars are getting so fierce it’s not enough anymore to have a big library of titles and a cheap monthly price. You’ve got to have some kind of hook to attract subscribers. Netflix got a ton of publicity when they announced they would release a new movie on streaming every single week of the year in 2021. HBO Max made a splash by premiering every single one of Warner Bros.’ 2021 releases the same day they debut in theaters. Disney+ has brought their Star Wars and Marvel franchises to streaming as ongoing series.
MoviesZimbio

5 New Movies In Theaters To See And Skip This Week

Don't forget about the theaters. Life will return to normal eventually and we're getting there slowly. Each week new films are debuting and most are going unnoticed. But that's why we're here — to highlight the new releases that may slip between the cracks. The year 2020 saw many underrated films and this year is no different. What's worth it and not worth it at the moment? Read on to see...
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

What to watch: Catch up on ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ or start the new Star Wars series ‘The Bad Batch’

Wondering what to watch this week? Check out these film and TV recommendations. Ah, the merry month of May — perfect for Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson’s latest and perhaps final musings on what it means to live, suffer, endure. And it’s a comedy! Bone-dry, 76 minutes in length, it comprises meticulous vignettes ranging from young women dancing outside a roadside café to Hitler cowering in his bunker to a priest losing faith in his one true God: a bottle of spirits. A new documentary on Andersson, “Being a Human Person,” finds the ailing auteur struggling with alcoholism and its role in his creative life; all his films, Andersson says, are about self-confidence and humankind’s crippling deficit in that regard. Ashen-toned, dourly witty and visually singular in the moving-tableau design of all his work. (VOD, including siskelfilmcenter.org; facets.org; and musicboxtheatre.com) — Michael Phillips.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Adding 13 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

This week, Netflix launches what it hopes will be another massive in-house franchise when Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead premieres on Friday. The big budget apocalyptic actioner is already playing in theaters, but given the high concept pitch and popularity of the director among his loyal and dedicated fanbase, it stands a real chance of becoming one of the platform’s most-watched original movies ever.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Girl from Nowhere’ Is Your Weird Watch of the Week

There’s never a bad time for a revenger thriller, and a great one just landed on Netflix. After three years, the second season of Girl from Nowhere has arrived. And if you thought this Thai drama was deranged before, just wait. Each hourlong episode revolves around Nanno (Chicha Amatayakul), the...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Conjuring 3 Is ‘Honestly’ The Darkest Warren Case Yet, According To The Director

As horrific and scary as the first two Conjuring movies are, it’s interesting to note that both films lack body counts (not counting the ghosts, of course). They feature characters in hyper distress while dealing with otherworldly evil, but by the time everything is resolved everyone walks away alive and healthy. This, however, will not be the case in the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The paranormal investigation at the center of the upcoming feature specifically concerns a murder – one that the perpetrator says was committed as a result of demonic possession. The story involving a very real crime makes the three-quel stand out compared to its predecessors, and director Michael Chaves makes the argument that it in turn makes it the darkest chapter of the franchise yet.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Spiral: From The Book Of SAW Twitter Makes Fans Uncomfortable

Spiral: Form The Book of SAW opens next week, and the final push is in full swing. The 21 Savage single of the same name is out and making some waves, and there are a ton of clips from the film out there. Maybe the smartest, funniest, and most uncomfortable promotion for the film is the Twitter account. This week, the film's official Twitter account got into it with a parody account "SAW Quotes", playing a game with each other that led to some hilarious interactions with sexy Jigsaw pics, hacked accounts, directors reading funny lines from the films, and one hectic day for the social media manager of the Spiral page. You can see one of the tweets below, and use it to see the threads on the pages themselves.