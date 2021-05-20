The original Sanderson Sisters return for Hocus Pocus 2

There are two big reasons why we’ll be watching The Misfits, and they’re named Pierce Brosnan and Julie Chung since both of them are fun to watch given that their acting is definitely good enough to lend a bit of comedy as well as drama to this heist movie. Nick Cannon on the other hand is someone that people are going to be haranguing for a while since comments that he said online concerning people of color and Caucasians, but it’s fair to think enough folks are going to let him be for the duration of the movie. That’s so long as his own acting is on point though. Pierce Brosnan might be getting kind of old, but he’s still more than a little slick and capable of making this movie feel as though he’s going to be the elder statesman teaching the kids that their technological wonders and methods might be great and definitely useful, but his methods are still tried and true. He’s also likely to be the character that has forgotten more about thieving than anyone else on the cast has learned. Tim Roth is bound to play a worthy role in this movie as well since he tends to play a villain very well when he’s given such a role. But overall this movie is going to be a heist, something that needs characters that can fill certain roles that will be needed for the job. Heist movies are usually kind of convoluted since the trick is that betrayal ends up being the name of the game as those that thought they could trust each other are in league with someone else, or are just out to get as much as they can for themselves and will do anything to doublecross their partners. That’s one of the common storylines for movies like this, as is the idea that things will have to take a circuitous route and the team will have to prep for a certain amount of time before they decide to rob whatever it is they’re planning on robbing.