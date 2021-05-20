The original Sanderson Sisters return for Hocus Pocus 2
The original Sanderson Sisters — that is, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — will return to their iconic roles in the sequel to 1993’s cult classic spooky comedy Hocus Pocus. The sequel is set for a fall 2022 release date on Disney Plus. The sequel was originally set to be directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray), but due to scheduling conflicts, will now be helmed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) and will start production in the fall.www.polygon.com