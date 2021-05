Having used Otis gun cleaning products for years now, I have never been disappointed. Their small round packs for pistols, rifles, and shotguns have always been easily stored and carried anywhere a shooter may go. Always staying innovative in the shooting industry they announced a new AR Elite Range Box for 2021. With the continued growing interest in the AR platform for competitive shooting, hunting, and self defense I would say the Otis Elite Range Box couldn’t have come at a better time. In the following press release Otis gives all the details of their new AR Elite Range Box: