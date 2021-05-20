Tesla : Musk says he hasn't and won't sell any dogecoin

newsbreak-logo
May 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he would not sell any of his dogecoin holdings. "Yeah, I haven't & won't sell any Doge," Musk said on Twitter in response to a tweet claiming he would never sell any his doge holdings and that he was the "ultimate hodler." (https://bit.ly/342BQMU)

