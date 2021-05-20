newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

7 Health Foods You Can Make for a Fraction of the Cost

By Donna Freedman
moneytalksnews.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHome-cooked meals became essential during the pandemic, and many at-home cooks sought nutritious foods to boost health and (hopefully!) avoid sickness. Other consumers were already eating “health” food long before COVID-19. As with any other kind of food, you will find fads among health foods. Unfortunately, foodie fads tend to...

www.moneytalksnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Dairy Milk#Rolled Oats#Food Processor#Food Store#Best Foods#Eating Foods#Convenience Foods#Plant Based Foods#Kitchn#Quaker#Real Food Real Deals#Penn State Extension#Health Foods#Nutritious Foods#Health Benefits#Plant Based Protein#Meals#Fruits#Soy Milk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Costco
Related
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

The 15 Best High-Protein Fast Food Meals You Can Eat

In an ideal world, we’d cook an elaborate spread for every meal. But fast food is sometimes the only option. According to the National Academy of Medicine, adults should aim for a daily minimum of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or about 7 grams for every 20 pounds. That means you’ll want approximately 20 grams per meal, give or take, to stay in the suggested range. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurant chains with options that offer a boost of satisfying protein (and not just refined carbs). From a McDonald’s McDouble to Starbucks’s convenient protein boxes, here are the 15 best high-protein fast food meals at some of the most popular chains around.
Food & Drinksmomtastic.com

Healthy Frozen Food Options Your Family Will Actually Eat

Everyone loves the convenience of a frozen meal, but the high levels of sodium, chemical additives and preservatives, and soggy taste of many ingredients (especially vegetables) make the idea of frozen dinners far from appealing. Many companies are starting to seriously innovate healthy frozen food options. Just recently a new startup, Tovala, launched a Smart Oven, which they say was designed for “busy people who don’t have time to cook chef-quality meals on their own. ” Basically Tovala is a WiFi-connected countertop smart oven that steams, bakes and broils chef-prepared meals based on a custom QR code. Families sign up for weekly delivery meal service, and upon arrival each entree only requires one minute of prep time before it’s scanned and cooked for 20 minutes or less. The oven also has the ability to scan-to-cook 850+ brand-name grocery items from brands. Feels like The Jetsons, no? The meals don’t come frozen, but can easily be frozen to have food handy.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Delicious Foods You Can Eat on a Plant-Based Diet

Unlike some other diet terms, "plant-based" is pretty straightforward: It means eating foods made primarily from plants. The diet includes staples like vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, oils… and many others as well. And yet, there's a big misconception out there that a plant-based diet looks a lot like a piece of lettuce on an otherwise boring plate.
HealthPosted by
Salon

Processed foods, a staple of Western diets, could be making you sick

Processed foods are a symbol of the United States, known around the world, due to the reach of the American culture machine. Oreos, chicken nuggets, Doritos, Chips Ahoy and Pop-Tarts are a staple of American grocery lists. And for good reason: they taste good, of course; are readily accessible at grocery stores and convenience stories; and are advertised heavily to American consumers.
Lifestyleeatthis.com

The #1 Best Frozen Food to Buy, According to a Dietitian

Frozen foods have gotten a bad rap over the years. In the past, freezer finds were notoriously high in sodium and preservatives while not providing much in the nutrition department; however, the tides have certainly turned. As long as the food you're stocking in your freezer isn't loaded with salt,...
Home & GardenPosted by
EatThis

This Home Gardening Mistake Can Make Your Food Toxic, According To Experts

New ways of making our own food can be exciting, especially for anyone who wants to maximize their food's health benefits while also possibly saving a little money. If you've been curious about a cooking trend that's growing—literally—then an important tip that's come out of a new study might help ensure the fruits of your dedication are actually plenty safe for you to eat.
DietsSB Nation

I Ate These 6 Foods Daily And Lost 10 Pounds In A Month

The best way to lose weight is to eat foods that you actually enjoy. Instead of depriving yourself with a fat-free, gluten-free, sugar-free and taste-free diet, you should take delight in planning fun, nutritious meals that will satisfy your appetite and help you slim down. But what if you aren’t...
RecipesAllentown Morning Call

How to make baby food

Believe it or not, it’s actually easy to DIY baby food right in your own kitchen if you know how and you have the right supplies. By making your own baby food, you control the contents of your baby’s meal. You can save money by not paying the marked-up price for pureed apples or steamed peas.
EnvironmentNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ways You Can Stop Wasting Food and Save Money

Every year, we throw away tons of food waste, much of it ending up in landfills. Believe it or not, there's more food in landfills than anything else, which produces greenhouse gas methane. There are ways to cut back on food waste, and an added bonus, a family of four...
Charitieswestseattleblog.com

YOU CAN HELP: Donate food, clothes, socks Sunday

Another chance this Sunday for neighbors to show their generosity: Alki UCC is having another donation drive to collect food, men’s casual clothes, and socks. Here’s the announcement:. Sunday, May 16, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Outside our main entrance at 6115 SW Hinds. While ALL nonperishable food donations are...
Lifestylehealthdigest.com

Foods You Shouldn't Be Eating If You Have Braces

Getting braces comes with many life changes. One of those is your diet. In order to keep your braces and your teeth healthy, you should avoid the following foods. When you first get braces and on days that they get tightened, your mouth will probably be sensitive and sore. On these days, it's best to eat soft foods that are easy to chew (via Healthline). This can include things like oatmeal, soup, mashed potatoes, and pasta. You may also want to avoid overly hot, cold, or spicy foods that may irritate your mouth while it is still adjusting to your braces.
FitnessVegetarian Times

Yes, You Can Make Muscle with Plant Protein

Bigger muscles shouldn’t be reserved only for the bros on the gym floor. For endurance athletes having a little extra lean body mass can improve exercise performance via several mechanisms including increased power output and reduce rates of injuries so you aren’t watching the action from the sidelines. So a priority of any fitness program should be working towards maintaining and building lean body mass.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating American Cheese, Say Experts

When you need to top off a burger or make the perfect grilled cheese, nothing does the trick like a slice or two of American cheese. This iconic sandwich essential has graced cookouts, family meals, and quick snacks for decades, but has attracted its fair share of flack due to some less than wholesome ingredients.
AgriculturePosted by
Forbes

Healthier Plant-Based Meat Is On The Rise

It’s relatively easy to get your hands on plant-based meat that looks and tastes the part. The Impossible Burger and Beyond Burger, for example, can be found in abundance in fast food outlets, grocery stores, and restaurants across the U.S. and beyond. The vegan meat substitute market reached $1.4 billion...
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

3 Surprising Dishes You Can Make in an Instant Pot

If you’re only making stew in your Instant Pot, we need to talk. I didn’t eat much meat when I first tested multicookers, the Instant Pot among them. So I thought: “These are cool but I’m not buying a $100 bean machine.” Several years later, when we were developing our Mediterranean Instant Pot book, I was often lurking nearby, and just about fell over at the incredible range of dishes coming out of these machines—especially when the test cooks used the pressure-cook setting.
Food & DrinksHuffingtonPost

The Hidden Health Benefits Of Eating Leftovers For Breakfast

Lucky Charms were not a staple of my childhood breakfasts. The morning meal that stands out the most in my memory is a heaping bowl of leftover spaghetti and meatballs. My mother and I would sometimes sit at the counter of (the now-departed) LJ Diner in Margate, Florida, where I’d order pasta covered in red sauce. The portion was huge for an 8-year-old, so while my mom got some well-deserved rest the next morning, I’d scoop some into a bowl and warm it up in the microwave. There was something so delightful about a morning pasta twirl ― the savory dish was comforting and made me happier than a bowl of cereal ever did.
Food & DrinksPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Why You Should Never Store Onions and Garlic in the Fridge

Food waste is a major issue in the U.S. and it also hits your personal budget. One way to cut down on food waste is to store your food properly. For example, some healthy foods (like root vegetables) can last for weeks in your fridge when stored properly. But onions and garlic aren't rooted vegetables — they're actually alliums — and they shouldn't be stored in the fridge.