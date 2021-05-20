The Tips and Gear You’ll Need to Go Take a Hike — Safely and Effectively

Jordan Siemens

If you’re looking to get in better shape or simply wanting to find another activity for your active rest days, look no further than the dirt path. Hiking builds lower-body strength, activates your core, improves cardiovascular fitness, stabilizes joints, improves balance, and encourages positive well being.

But there’s more to it than simply lacing up your shoes and walking the trails, especially if your hikes pack on the distance, or if you’re looking at hiking as an intense workout.

Regardless of your experience level or the length of the hike, it takes good planning and preparation to ensure hiking safety. From Injury-prevention techniques to what to pack out with, following these simple steps can ensure an overall better hiking experience. Let’s hit the trails!

Your ‘Go-To’ Hiking Checklist

Before you head off to the trails, Bekah Quirin, hiking expert and owner of Virginia’s Valley Forest School, suggests you study the area where you plan on hiking and research these things: “Will there be river crossings?” Quirin says. “Is it well-traveled or not? Is it well-marked or do you need map/compass skills? What is the elevation gain and loss? Do you need four-wheel drive to access the trailhead?” Learning the ins and outs of your next voyage will help you better prepare and avoid any surprises. “Websites like alltrails.com are very helpful. It’s a fantastic website and app to learn all about the trails you wish to trek on.”

Proper Trail Footwear

You don’t have to fret about having the perfect gear, says Quirin. “Don’t have trail runners but have tennis shoes? They’ll be fine!” So, you don’t have to run out and buy a new pair of shoes to enjoy hiking unless you want to, of course! you see. “Hiking-specific gear is nice, but if you don’t have it, don’t let that keep you off the trails,” Quirin adds.

With that in mind, the ankle is an often-injured area, if you need ankle support, have had a previous ankle injury, or are heading out into uneven territory, there are plenty of shoes that are great for support.

Hiking Jackets

Choosing the proper clothing depends on your climate and season, but an important rule of thumb when it comes to dressing for the trails: Never wear cotton and always choose sweat-wicking material. Cotton is considered dangerous as it holds on to sweat and stays wet, putting you at higher risk for hypothermia, no longer insulating your skin to keep you warm, and producing rapid body heat loss. The same goes for socks. For both cold and warm weather choose a material such as polyester and nylon as they both wick sweat. A raincoat is a great addition in keeping you dry if the weather turns.

Trekking Poles

Hydration

First Aid

Accidents happen, so put these in your first-aid kit. Ace bandage, gauze, adhesive tape, blister treatment, Band-Aids, steri-strips, pain reliever, tweezers, antibiotic ointment, and accident rescue information (this kit is small and lightweight).

Quirin recommends taking a chewable Benadryl when out hiking. “It’s a valuable item to buy time for a call for help should you get stung by something that could cause anaphylaxis.”

Note: For shorter hikes that are close to home and not strenuous, a first aid kit may not be needed.

Navigation

Maps and compasses may seem old school but learning how to use on can prevent you from getting lost and in a dangerous situation. There are also apps you can download to help navigate your way.

Hiking Bags

Bring a buddy

If you are heading out alone, make sure you let someone know your location, time you leaving, but it’s best to bring a buddy. Not only is it more fun, but there is also safety in numbers.

Now that you have everything you need for a successful and safe hike, the next step is strengthening your body for the trails and warding off possible injuries.

Time to hike, not get injured. Not surprisingly, the most common hiking-related injuries boil down to the feet and ankles – From blisters to a rolled ankle, a sprain or strain can set you back. Thankfully, you can ease into hiking slowly and allow your body to adapt and strengthen with these tips.

Training for the terrain

When getting ready for hiking, it’s important to be physically ready for however strenuous the hike is going to be. “Long walks on greenways or in your neighborhood are a great way to prepare your body for the constant movement of hiking,” says Quirin. So, you don’t have to start with a strenuous training program if hiking is your mission. “A good goal is to be able to walk 2 mph; Once you feel confident walking at that pace, add a backpack with 10 pounds of hiking gear, water, and food to your pack and start taking your walks with the backpack,” Quirin adds. “That way your body isn’t surprised by the added weight of a pack.” Similar to using a weighted-vest, you need to work your way up.

“On the morning of your hike, spend five minutes stretching before getting on the trail, paying special attention to stretching your legs.” Quirin recommends both 30-second static holds and starting out hiking slowly are great ways to start your hiking sessions.

Hiking is a fantastic way to get in shape, but don’t rush the distance. Start small, go slow, and enjoy your surroundings. Before you know it, you will be stronger, faster, and reaping all the benefits hiking has to offer.