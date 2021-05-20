newsbreak-logo
Powhatan, VA

3120 Greywalls Dr, Powhatan, VA 23139

Richmond.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleONE OF A KIND! This lot has views on 3 sides and backs up to Fine Creek at The Foundry Golf Club. Beautiful lot ready for your new home. Greywalls is a premier gated neighborhood in Powhatan on 2+ acre lots. When in Greywalls it feels like living in a park! Private roads and view throughout . Greywalls is located just 10 minutes west of Rt. 288 on Huguenot Trail and surrounds The Foundry Golf Course. First offering on this lot since the beginning of the neighborhood. 2.4+ acres with two great building sites to choose where you put your house. You will love living here for the nature and views! Fine Creek is the creek that flows behind this lot.

