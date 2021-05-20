3120 Greywalls Dr, Powhatan, VA 23139

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Caroline; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; Louisa; Powhatan The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Louisa County in central Virginia Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Caroline County in north central Virginia Northwestern Henrico County in central Virginia Hanover County in central Virginia Northern Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 451 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Louisa to near Bumpass to Trenholm, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Bumpass around 500 PM EDT. Gum Spring around 505 PM EDT. Ladysmith, Oilville and Sabot around 510 PM EDT. Tuckahoe, Wyndham and Montpelier around 515 PM EDT. Bowling Green and Milford around 520 PM EDT. Ashland, Randolph Macon College, Fort A.p. Hill, Glen Allen and Laurel around 525 PM EDT. Hanover, Port Royal, Kings Dominion and Dawn around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Chilesburg, Orchid, Maidens, Gum Tree, Three Square, Fine Creek Mills, Michaux, Atlee, West View and Ashcake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH