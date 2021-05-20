3120 Greywalls Dr, Powhatan, VA 23139

Your dream cottage is waiting for you! This open concept cottage is nestled on a 3 acre wooded home site, located on a quiet country road across from a horse farm. How perfect! The rooms are filled with wonderful natural light where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee in quiet, or venture onto the front porch and listen to all of the peaceful noises of nature. There is absolutely no road noise that needs to be ignored. The two tiered side deck is a great place to grill and enjoy summer meals. All of this plus a 12x12 barn style shed with a loft for storing your 4-wheelers, and other "toys". This home has been cared for with immaculate detail. The entire interior has been painted, the kitchen and bathrooms updated and the systems updated and well maintained.