Grade Nick Caserio’s Offseason Performance

Can you give your assessment of the draft picks, particularly QB Davis Mills and WR Nico Collins?. "Davis Mills, I thought Nick's (Caserio) staff did a great job of all of a sudden earmarking a guy that fit what a quarterback in the NFL is all about. Obviously he didn't play as much football as some of the other guys because of the COVID situation in the Pac-12, but we really love what he's all about. We love all of the intangibles he has. He's a protype NFL quarterback and we feel good to have him. He's smart. He can make all the throws and we feel good and feel fortunate that we're able to get him when we got him. Nico (Collins), again, I've got a couple of coaches on my staff that have some background with him. Pep (Hamilton) had him in Michigan. (Ben McDaniels) had him, who actually coached him, assistant receivers coach Ben (McDaniels). We had an idea that we liked his size. He is the protype wide receiver, big strong, 50/50 catch type guy in this league and we feel like he'll bring that to us. We're looking forward to that. Very tough kid, very tough kid. Garrett Wallow, loved him. Our people love what he's all about. I'm talking about he's a football player. He is a flat-out football playing 'Jessie,' I like to say. Old term from the south, you've heard that term before. We love that about him. Roy (Lopez), I'm telling you. He's down in the trenches. He's excellent there. We felt good when we got to that point of being able to get him and once we got to that point, it was good. Lovie (Smith), Lovie loved where he was. And Brevin (Jordan), oh my goodness. Let me tell you something. We feel like we got a steal with him where we got him. We felt like that guy would probably be gone before the fifth round, but once we got to that point and he was there, it was a no brainer with the ability that he has as far as being a protype tight end in this business."