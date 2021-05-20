newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Grade Nick Caserio’s Offseason Performance

By Matt Weston
Battle Red Blog
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main avenues for team building in 2021 are complete. Free agency dried up in March. The NFL Draft is in the rear view mirror, and the rookies are already in the building. Sure, there will be new additions, new releases, and more reshuffling, but the foundations of team building are over and done with.

www.battleredblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrance Brooks
Person
Jordan Jenkins
Person
Joe Thomas
Person
Justin Britt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Gm#Houston Texans#Wr#Olb#Demarcus Walker Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLHouston Chronicle

McClain: Cal McNair says Texans are in good hands with Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio’s first draft as the Texans’ general manager met with the approval of his boss, Cal McNair. McNair, the chairman and CEO, watched Caserio make three trades involving nine picks and come out of the draft with five prospects led by quarterback Davis Mills in the third round. Caserio...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Texans GM Addresses Deshaun Watson Rumors After Drafting QB

It’s not often that an NFL team steals the spotlight with a third-round pick, but that’s exactly what the Houston Texans did last night. With their third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills. That pick sparked a lot of interesting conversations around the league due to the fact that Deshaun Watson’s future is up in the air right now.
NFLBattle Red Blog

BRB Groupthink: Is This Tanking?

The Texans are currently in the haze of limbo. Their franchise quarterback asked for a trade, and has since been clobbered by sexual assault allegations. After finishing 4-12, and set to have the third overall pick, they were without a first or second round draft pick in the previous NFL Draft. It’s a rebuilding team without draft capital, and without cornerstone players.
NFLBattle Red Blog

2021 NFL Draft: Watch Nick Caserio’s Post Draft Press Conference

The 2021 NFL Draft came to a conclusion yesterday. The Texans added quarterback Davis Mills, wide receiver Nico Collins, tight end Brevin Jordan, linebacker Garrett Wallow, and defensive lineman Roy Lopez. Nick Caserio has concluded his first draft as a NFL general manager, and after the conclusion of the draft, Nick Caserio recapped the Texans selections with the media.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Texans GM Nick Caserio not putting 'unrealistic expectations' on quarterbacks

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) -- There is not a bigger focus on the Texans' remaking their roster than what happens at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson's future with the team is uncertain and the third-round selection of former Stanford quarterback Davis Mills along with signing Tyrod Taylor and trading for Ryan Finley in the offseason make it reasonable to assume Watson's days in Houston are numbered.
NFLLancaster Online

Texans take QB Davis Mills with Watson's future unclear

HOUSTON (AP) — Amid major uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with their first pick in the NFL draft on Friday night. Watson's future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston...
NFLHouston Chronicle

Nick Caserio's draft so far: Create competition on Texans' roster

After the Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with their first draft choice, general manager Nick Caserio was asked how that decision would impact Deshaun Watson. Mills joins Watson, Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley on the roster. Watson is expected to be traded sometime after he’s resolved the 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. Nobody knows when that will be.
NFLMySanAntonio

Texans address needs by adding QB Mills, WR Collins

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans addressed needs at quarterback and receiver in the NFL draft despite tying a franchise low with just five selections this year. Houston entered the draft without a first- or second-round pick because of its 2019 trade with Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. New general manager Nick Caserio then made multiple trades on the last two days of the draft to leave them with even fewer picks.
NFLtheScore

How the data age will transform scouting and the NFL draft

During last month's Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, Nick Caserio shared a story about how predictive analytics changed the way the New England Patriots scouted a particular position. "I don't want to mention the position," Caserio said. "But there was a view that, 'OK, length is important for this position,' whether...
NFLhoustontexans.com

Transcripts: David Culley, Garret Wallow | Texans Rookie Minicamp

Can you give your assessment of the draft picks, particularly QB Davis Mills and WR Nico Collins?. "Davis Mills, I thought Nick's (Caserio) staff did a great job of all of a sudden earmarking a guy that fit what a quarterback in the NFL is all about. Obviously he didn't play as much football as some of the other guys because of the COVID situation in the Pac-12, but we really love what he's all about. We love all of the intangibles he has. He's a protype NFL quarterback and we feel good to have him. He's smart. He can make all the throws and we feel good and feel fortunate that we're able to get him when we got him. Nico (Collins), again, I've got a couple of coaches on my staff that have some background with him. Pep (Hamilton) had him in Michigan. (Ben McDaniels) had him, who actually coached him, assistant receivers coach Ben (McDaniels). We had an idea that we liked his size. He is the protype wide receiver, big strong, 50/50 catch type guy in this league and we feel like he'll bring that to us. We're looking forward to that. Very tough kid, very tough kid. Garrett Wallow, loved him. Our people love what he's all about. I'm talking about he's a football player. He is a flat-out football playing 'Jessie,' I like to say. Old term from the south, you've heard that term before. We love that about him. Roy (Lopez), I'm telling you. He's down in the trenches. He's excellent there. We felt good when we got to that point of being able to get him and once we got to that point, it was good. Lovie (Smith), Lovie loved where he was. And Brevin (Jordan), oh my goodness. Let me tell you something. We feel like we got a steal with him where we got him. We felt like that guy would probably be gone before the fifth round, but once we got to that point and he was there, it was a no brainer with the ability that he has as far as being a protype tight end in this business."
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

More Texans Trades? GM Caserio Post-Draft: Still Room To Deal

After signing a volume of free agents on the market this offseason, and then drafting a further five newcomers, the Houston Texans' roster is close to the limit at 83 players. As such, on Saturday, general manager Nick Caserio discussed their plans for undrafted free agency and roster-building beyond. "I...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans GM Nick Caserio says TE Brevin Jordan pick was about adding a good football player

The Houston Texans made a puzzling selection with their 147th overall pick in Round 5 of the 2021 NFL draft Saturday. The Texans, who already have five tight ends on the roster, drafted Miami’s Brevin Jordan, creating a surplus at the position. The move was odd given that Houston has other talent deficiencies and the resource could have better used elsewhere.