SZNS announces ‘Build a Boy’

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Tequila w Lime” reached more than two million views on YouTube in two weeks. Los Angeles based pop-quartet SZNS give a fresh new take on the classic 90’s girl group with blending elements EDM, Latin-synth, and house inspired beats. A perfect example of this sound can be heard on SZNS single “Build A Boy” written by SZNS along with Stefan Litrownik (One Direction, Boyz II Men) and Jason Hahs, with production by K-Kov & Stefan Lit releasing May 27th. Each member Winter, Spring, Summer, and Autumn bring their own unique vocals and styles that blend together to create the vibrant SZNS sound. Their conversational lyricism stems from the four’s collaborative writing style- a late night kitchen heart-to-heart. Their relatable and empowering tracks call to not only girls and women, but anyone regardless of their gender, race or sexual origination that might be feeling pressured into submission to address and disrupt the status quo. Following the release of their single “Build A Boy” SZNS are getting ready to release a series of four EP’s each specifically crafted for each member/season, emanating power, vulnerability, wit, and reality ranging from bass dropping dance beats to sultry ballads!

