The Health Benefits of a Morning Walk

By Lynn Allison
NewsMax.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWalking is one of the easiest and most accessible forms of exercise available on the planet. It’s also one of the most beneficial, say experts, who tout the value of a brisk morning walk to boost brain power, energy levels, and metabolism. Experts at Harvard Medical School said that walking...

Mental Healthrunningmagazine.ca

Opposition leader Erin O’Toole promotes running for mental health benefits

Erin O’Toole has been a runner for a long time, but he says it has never been as important in his life as it is now. Daily runs help O’Toole de-stress and clear his mind ahead of his many busy days as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, and he says exercise is and always has been critical in maintaining his mental wellness. O’Toole recently sat down with Canadian Running to talk about his time in the sport and how exercise is one of the most effective methods available to all Canadians to cope with mental health challenges.
FitnessNewsTimes

Health on a budget? A new study suggests going outside offers health benefits

If you’ve hiked the state’s parks or biked the rail trails, you’ve probably noticed an uptick in usage. During the pandemic, 45 percent of adults living in the Northeast reported increasing time spent in nature or outdoors, according to a study by a UConn professor. We may be drawn to the outdoors for the pretty scenery and fresh air, but it’s also good for our health.
MinoritiesHarvard Health

Mental health benefits associated with gender-affirming surgery

Gender-affirming surgeries are associated with numerous positive health benefits, including lower rates of psychological distress and suicidal ideation, as well as lower rates of smoking, according to new research led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The study examined data from the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, which included...
Animalstucsonlocalmedia.com

Aging Well: Birdwatching Offers a Bevy of Health Benefits

Get out your bird book and binoculars—it turns out that birdwatching offers a flock of benefits for Aging Well. And luckily for those of us in Southern Arizona, our area’s climate, geography, and location along migratory flyways attract more than 500 species of birds. You don’t necessarily have to hike into the desert to go birding; many people can simply look around their property to see everything from Anna’s hummingbirds to Gila woodpeckers.
WorkoutsWilliston Daily Herald

Add more exercise to the workday

Many people can benefit from more exercise. But after a long day at work and tending to obligations at home, making time for exercise can be an uphill battle. Come nighttime, there may be little energy or time left to be active. However, failure to engage in regular physical activity can be detrimental to one’s health.
Mental HealthPosted by
AHA News

Prenatal stress can program a child's brain for later health issues

Soaring blood pressure. A racing heartbeat. Trouble sleeping. Excessive worrying. Difficulty concentrating. These are warning signs of out-of-control stress and anxiety, and their roots could begin long before you might think. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health issue in the United States, affecting nearly 1 in 5 adults,...
Yogathechalkboardmag.com

The Book of Lymph: A 5-Step Morning Routine for Lymphatic Health

We’re often surprised by how many people are still not tuned in to their lymphatic health. Most of us wern’t taught about lymphatic health in school and too few fitness and wellness practitioners include it in their offerings. With immunity at the forefront of health discussions like never before, we’re...
Public HealthEntrepreneur

Why Sleep Health is More Essential Than Ever in the Wake of Covid-19

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Are you sleeping better than you were one year ago?. If not, you’re hardly alone. You may even be experiencing what some experts have taken to calling “coronasomnia.” The pandemic’s toll – all too apparent in lives and livelihoods lost–has extended to virtually every area of our lives, and sleep has proven no exception.
Yogawmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: Health anxiety worse during a pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Health anxiety, a condition that used to be known as hypochondria, is an obsessive and irrational fear about having a serious medical condition. For many, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened their worries. Ivanhoe reports on ways to help combat this unwelcome disorder. The coronavirus headlines...
KEVN

Health Watch: Sleep

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi I’m Dr. Annie Hibbs from Creekside Medical clinic and tonight I’m going to talk to you about sleep. Sleep is very important for both our physical and mental health, so it is really frustrating when we find ourselves unable to sleep. The first thing we consider when dealing with sleep difficulty is what we call sleep hygiene methods. If you are struggling with insomnia try these things first. Remove any TV or screens from your bedroom. Avoid all screens and electronics for at least 30 minutes before bed. Try sitting in a dimly lit room and doing some reading or mediation before bed. Keep a regular bed and wake times. Get some exercise every day, your bed should be reserved for sleeping, avoid reading, being on your laptop while in bed. If you find yourself tossing and turning, get up and go to another dimly lit room and return when you feel tired enough. Try keeping room temperature cool and avoid caffeine in the afternoon. If you use these measures and still struggle with sleeping try over-the-counter melatonin. Specialized therapy for sleeping is available as well. There are online courses or your doctor may be able to refer you to a specialist. If you try all these and still struggle to sleep you should talk to your doctor as you may have sleep apnea, depression. This is Dr. Annie Hibbs with your Health Watch.
Relationshipsrice.edu

Lost sleep after death of a spouse can damage health of survivor

The death of a spouse is a devastating event that can affect many aspects of the surviving partner’s life. Sleep loss that often follows can have a negative long-term impact on the health of the widowed spouse, according to new research from Rice University. “Socioeconomic disparities in health: Changes in...
Public HealthWebMD

COVID More Lethal for People Living With HIV

THURSDAY, May 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Like certain health conditions including cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure, new research shows that having HIV or AIDS increases a person's risk of catching and dying from COVID-19. For the study, researchers from Penn State College of Medicine assessed data from 22 previous studies of 21 million participants in North America, Africa, Europe and Asia.
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

A Broken Heart is a Real Illness, According to Research

Have you ever gotten your heart broken? The earth-shattering, world-upending experience is a significant roller coaster of emotions, memories, and a lot of complex thoughts. You may become drained, feel unmotivated, or feel stuck or trapped in the awfulness of your feelings. With how severe a broken heart can feel,...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Simple Ways to Sleep Better Now, According to a Sleep Doctor

As a Yale medicine sleep physician with over 20 years of experience taking care of patients with sleep problems, I know that a lack of sleep makes people foggy, grumpy, hungry, and less attractive to others. It increases the risk of motor vehicle crashes and chronic disease. Sleep, on the other hand, makes people feel fabulous, look great, and function at peak performance and improves overall health and wellness. Here are my top 5 tips for getting your best night's sleep. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Symptoms Everyone Needs to Know About During This Pandemic.
Tampa Bay News Wire

Why You Should Sleep Enough Before Taking an Exam

As exams approach, people usually panic as they try to scamper through the study material. At times you might find yourself staying up late in the night before taking an exam. While you may think that you need to revise as much as possible late into the night, if you do not get enough sleep before an exam, it might affect your mind and body negatively. We all look for all the help that we can get to score as high as we can in the exams we take. Go for all the constructive help that you can to improve your exam performance. For instance, you can get all the information about writing GRE exams at My GRE Exam Preparation. As you prepare for your exam you need to remember that getting good sleep is actually an important part of learning and improving your memory.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
POZ

Healthy Living With HIV

As a young man who tested positive for HIV in 1987, at age 21, Robert Gillum never saw his condition as a death sentence. “My health had probably more to do with my spiritual life than anything else I was doing,” says Gillum, now 54 and living in Virginia. “From the very beginning, I never thought I was going to get sick with HIV. I believed I was healed, and that’s how I lived.”
Mental HealthYonkers Tribune.

Addressing Later-Life Sleep Problems

WHITE PLAINS, NY — May 8, 2021 — Some changes in our sleep patterns are perfectly normal as we grow older. Older adults tend to go to sleep earlier in the evening, and wake up earlier in the morning. Research shows that older adults may need a little less sleep than they did in younger years. This is good to know, because, ironically, worrying about our sleep can actually make it harder to sleep!