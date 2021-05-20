The Health Benefits of a Morning Walk

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi I’m Dr. Annie Hibbs from Creekside Medical clinic and tonight I’m going to talk to you about sleep. Sleep is very important for both our physical and mental health, so it is really frustrating when we find ourselves unable to sleep. The first thing we consider when dealing with sleep difficulty is what we call sleep hygiene methods. If you are struggling with insomnia try these things first. Remove any TV or screens from your bedroom. Avoid all screens and electronics for at least 30 minutes before bed. Try sitting in a dimly lit room and doing some reading or mediation before bed. Keep a regular bed and wake times. Get some exercise every day, your bed should be reserved for sleeping, avoid reading, being on your laptop while in bed. If you find yourself tossing and turning, get up and go to another dimly lit room and return when you feel tired enough. Try keeping room temperature cool and avoid caffeine in the afternoon. If you use these measures and still struggle with sleeping try over-the-counter melatonin. Specialized therapy for sleeping is available as well. There are online courses or your doctor may be able to refer you to a specialist. If you try all these and still struggle to sleep you should talk to your doctor as you may have sleep apnea, depression. This is Dr. Annie Hibbs with your Health Watch.