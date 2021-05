One in three British adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, official figures show. Just over 33 per cent of people aged 18 across the UK have received both jabs. The NHS hailed the figures as representing an “incredible milestone” down to “months of hard work”. Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi praised a “remarkable performance” from the vaccination team. “Another remarkable performance by the team. Over two-thirds protected with one dose and now one third protected with two doses,” he wrote on Twitter. Dr Nikki Kanani, medical director for primary care at NHS England, said: “Yet another incredible NHS milestone has...