'Bullets were coming down around us': An illustrated timeline of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Clytie Runyan, Reflections podcast The number of whites and negros killed in this raid will never be known. Several negros were tied to the back of automobiles and dragged through the streets while bullets were being fired into their bodies. Women were being chased from their homes, and volleys of shots fired at them as they were fleeing, some with babies in their arms. These things, and many others which are not mentioned, were done in America, which makes its boast of true Democracy. Oh, America. Cruel America. Thou art weighed in its balance.