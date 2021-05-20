newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

'Bullets were coming down around us': An illustrated timeline of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

By Mason Callejas, Oklahoman
oklahoman.com
 22 hours ago

Clytie Runyan, Reflections podcast The number of whites and negros killed in this raid will never be known. Several negros were tied to the back of automobiles and dragged through the streets while bullets were being fired into their bodies. Women were being chased from their homes, and volleys of shots fired at them as they were fleeing, some with babies in their arms. These things, and many others which are not mentioned, were done in America, which makes its boast of true Democracy. Oh, America. Cruel America. Thou art weighed in its balance.

Philadelphia, PAphindie.com

Opera Philadelphia’s FREE world premiere THEY STILL WANT TO KILL US commemorates 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 8pm EST, a group of arts institutions across the nation will premiere the short film They Still Want to Kill Us, an aria by composer and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain, performed by mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, and directed by filmmaker Yoram Savion. The event marks the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, when a white mob attacked Black residents, homes, businesses, and places of worship in the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma—an atrocity all but deleted from history until recently.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

100 years later: A look back at the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

CHICAGO — One hundred years ago this month, the largest single incident of racial violence in American history took place. Tulsa, Oklahoma in the 1920s was on its way to becoming the self-described oil capital of the world. It was a booming cosmopolitan city, especially for African Americans. Former slaves who had been given land after the civil war developed a section of the city called the greenwood district. It would later come to be known as Black Wall Street.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Watch: Remembering The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Oklahoma - The centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is less than one month away; it's a subject that went unspoken about for years--including in Oklahoma schools. Dr. Shanedra Nowell with OSU-Tulsa joined News On 6 to talk more about the teaching the history of Greenwood.
Oklahoma StateTrumann Democrat

Oklahoma governor booted from Tulsa Race Massacre commission

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The commission formed to observe the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre announced Friday that it had booted Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt from his seat on the panel a week after he signed a bill outlawing the teaching of some race and racism concepts in public schools.
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

"The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History"

From Marlin Lavanhar, a Tulsa Minister and Activist: A Series of Cartoons about the Race Massacre. Sen. Matthews: 'No Politicians' Involved In What Comes After Race Massacre Centennial Commission. By Matt Trotter • 22 hours ago. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has made a lot of headlines recently.
Tulsa, OKIdaho8.com

Interfaith leaders raising $100K for Tulsa Race Massacre reparations

TULSA, Oklahoma (Tulsa World) — Some Tulsa-area interfaith leaders hope their effort to raise money for Tulsa Race Massacre reparations will ultimately pay off by convincing the city of Tulsa to do the same. Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries, in partnership with All Souls Unitarian Church, reached out to its member groups...
Tulsa, OKHISTORY.com

What Role Did Airplanes Play in the Tulsa Race Massacre?

Universal HIstory Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images. What role did airplanes play in the deadly Tulsa race massacre of 1921?. Just after Memorial Day that year, a white mob destroyed 35 city blocks of the Greenwood District, a community in Tulsa, Oklahoma known as the “Black Wall Street.” Prompted by an allegation that a Black man had sexually assaulted a white woman, the Tulsa massacre resulted in between 100 and 300 deaths, the decimation of more than 1,200 homes and the burning of churches, schools, businesses, a hospital and library, according to a 2001 Tulsa Race Riot Commission report, the most comprehensive review of the massacre. For its part, the Red Cross reported that the attack left more than 10,000 Tulsa residents homeless. Calculated in today’s dollars, property damage would be assessed in the tens of millions of dollars.
Tulsa, OKEnid News and Eagle

EDITORIAL: Confronting the truth of the Tulsa Race Massacre

Trauma and tragedies of Oklahoma’s past will be in the spotlight over the next several months as we remember the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre May 31-June 1 and also as we observe the “Killers of the Flower Moon” movie project filming in our state. Both these projects...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Prayer march happening Friday in downtown Tulsa to commemorate Race Massacre centennial

TULSA, Okla. — A prayer march is scheduled for Friday morning in downtown Tulsa in commemoration of the upcoming 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial. The Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society, Oklahoma Democratic Party, Jewish Federation of Tulsa and historic Vernon AME Church are among those organizing the march which plans to start at 10 a.m. with a service at the Black Wall Street Memorial.