Evaluating your corn stands allows you to assess the effectiveness of planting and make notes on how to improve in the future. If corn stands are evaluated soon after rows are visible, or about 5 to 7 days after the first plants emerge, you can determine whether replanting is needed before the feasibility of replanting is greatly reduced due to a late replanting date. In this year in Minnesota and surrounding areas, pay special attention to fields planted prior to April 22 due to extended periods of cold soil temperatures after planting.