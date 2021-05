Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson has announced that he and Rep John Katko, a Republican, have agreed on a bill to establish a commission investigating the 6 January Capitol riot.They will introduce the bill in the House of Representatives today, Mr Thompson said, and the House is expected to consider it next week.“I am pleased that after many months of intensive discussion, Ranking Member Katko and I were able to reach a bipartisan agreement,” Rep Thompson said in a statement. “Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option. The creation of this commission is our way of...