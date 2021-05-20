Montana Is On Its Way To Legalizing Recreational Cannabis In 2021
Montana Looks To Legalize Recreational Marijuana After Governor Signs House Bill 701. In recent news the Governor of Montana earlier this week signed his name on House Bill 701. This bill is an important piece of cannabis legislation. This new bill would establish and regulate Montana’s potential recreational marijuana industry. This ballot initiative was approved by voters back in 2020. This initiative would cover the cost of a substance abuse prevention program. Which has been supported by Gov. Greg Gianforte ever since he first took office.www.greenentrepreneur.com