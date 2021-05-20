Seven things I’d like my readers to know about me by Sara Gethin

Sometimes, the best advice doesn’t come from family at all. For most of my life, this is a phrase that has always rung true. The advice that I was given came from complete strangers or very close friends, those who chose to support me no matter what project I decided to take on, and would be my virtual cheerleader, often being the first to swoop up my latest short read, poetry or photography. My family really didn’t see my hobby as a true career and never really encouraged me to hone my talents to something that could lead to success down the road. I was the different one, the dreamer, the creative who would spend hours tucked in her room, drawing, and writing, who put together poetry from gazing at a photo. Most of what I’ve accomplished has been done on my own.