Seven things I’d like my readers to know about me by Sara Gethin

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Sara Gethin writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Emmet and Me. My most moving experience as an author was visiting a book club in a men’s prison. The group of inmates had read my novel, Not Thomas, about a neglected five-year-old boy, and some told me the story reflected their own childhood. I sat in the prison library, along with the book club volunteers, as the readers confided that my novel had made them cry. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.

