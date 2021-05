Long before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rocked the world with their bombshell interview exposing the Royal Family, Princess Diana gave an infamous interview of her own. Meeting with BBC correspondent Martin Bashir in 1995, Diana revealed that her marriage to Prince Charles over, quipping "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," a reference to her husband's longstanding affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. She also admitted that she had been unfaithful to Charles as well with army officer James Hewitt. The interview caused a major scandal and a rift between Diana and Prince William, who was "absolutely livid" that his mother had been so frank on live television.