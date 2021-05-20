Angelina Jolie Covered Herself In Bees And Took A Photo

newsbreak-logo
Bees are incredibly smart and fascinating creatures, even if many of us would rather they took care of their work as champion pollinators somewhere far away from us. The reality of bee stings has many of us doing awkward dances as we flee them at backyard barbecues. Angelina Jolie, who has become famous for walking her own path, saw an opportunity with the bees and decided to take a different approach by covering herself in bees and posing for National Geographic. Why did she do this? Well, actually, she had a few reasons. And that’s what appealed to her most.

